"It will be a good game to play" - Arsenal star admits players are 'excited' to face Manchester City in PL despite Lens loss

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that the team is looking forward to facing Premier League leaders Manchester City at the weekend despite their midweek loss at Lens.

Mikel Arteta's side took the lead at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in the 14th minute through Gabriel Jesus, who was played on by Bukayo Saka. However, Lens soon equalised with a stunner from Adrien Thomasson before Saka hobbled off injured.

The game turned the way of the hosts in the second half, with Elye Wahi netting 21 minutes from time, as the Gunners lost for the first time in 11 games this season across competitions.

However, they have little time to dwell on the defeat in France, as they take on three-time defending champions City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8). Odegaard said in the aftermath of the Lens defeat (as per Metro):

"We have to keep going, learn from it and make sure we bounce back in the next game. That’s all we can do now. We have to move on."

When asked if the City game would be the perfect opportunity to bounce back, the Norwegian replied in the affirmative, adding:

‘It’s a big game coming up. Everyone is excited for the game, and it will be a good game to play. We have to look forward, make sure we are ready to be sharp on Sunday. "

A win will take the Gunners above City and possibly top of the standings unless second-placed Tottenham Hotspur win at Luton Town a day earlier. Odegaard added:

"It would be a nice boost (to go above City). It’s a massive game, but it’s early in the season so we are just focusing day-by-day, making sure we are improving all the time.’

The Gunners are third in the standings with 17 points, one behind City, after seven games.

How have Arsenal fared against Manchester City recently?

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Arsenal will be buoyed by their win over Manchester City (on penalties) in the FA Community Shield in August. However, City did the double over the Gunners in the Premier League last season, winning 3-1 away and 4-1 at home.

In fact, Manchester City have done the league double over Arteta's side in the last six seasons. The Community Shield loss snapped City's eight-game winning run against the Gunners across competitions.

Arsenal's last league win at home against Manchester City came in December 2015, when they won 2-1. So, Arteta's side will have their task cut out as they seek to beat Guardiola and Co. in the league for the first time in nearly eight years.