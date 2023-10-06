"It will be a good game" - Robbie Savage predicts result for PL fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City

Robbie Savage has backed Manchester City to hand Arsenal their first league defeat of the season at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

It's perhaps the biggest game of the season thus far as last season's two title rivals square off in north London. City ran out winners both home and away in the 2022-23 campaign and Mikel Arteta has a horrid record against Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners haven't won a single league game under Arteta against Guardiola's Cityzens. They head into the clash on Sunday following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Savage alluded to Arteta's side's poor record against Manchester City when making his prediction. He told TEAMTalk:

"Arsenal’s record against Man City is quite dramatically poor. In their last 12 Premier League meetings, they’ve not won one and they’ve only scored five goals while City have scored 33."

The Premier League legend also highlighted the north Londoners' slip-up to Lens which was their first defeat of the season. He also touched on City's strong performance in their 3-1 win away at RB Leipzig in Europe's elite club competition:

"Arsenal losing in Europe in midweek. City were very comfortable against Leipzig, I was there to cover the game, I thought Rico Lewis was outstanding."

Savage expects Manchester City to prevail and has backed Erling Haaland, who is without a goal in two games, to net:

"Haaland, will he get on the scoresheet? I think he will. I think the run for Man City will continue. I think it will be a good game and I’m going for City to win. Prediction: 1-2."

Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka after the English superstar picked up a knock in the loss to Lens. Meanwhile, Rodri will definitely sit out the trip to the Emirates as he is undergoing a suspension for his sending-off against Nottingham Forest.

Manchester City teenager Rico Lewis reckons 'hurt' Arsenal could be out for revenge

Rico Lewis is wary of the Gunners.

Rico Lewis reckons the Gunners' disappointment in missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City last season may spur them on to win on Sunday.

Arsenal were eight points clear of City at the turn of the year and looking likely to win their first title since 2004. However, a collapse in April saw them surrender to the Cityzens who eventually won the Premier League by a five-point margin.

Lewis expects the agony of missing out on the title will lead to Arsenal looking to improve this time around (via The Guardian):

"I think they will definitely have been hurt after that. They did so well last season and unfortunately for them they didn’t come away with the prize but it’s going to push them to be even better, which obviously pushes us.”

Manchester City are currently top of the league with a one-point lead over third-placed Gunners. Arteta's men are unbeaten in the Premier League and could be out for redemption against last season's champions.