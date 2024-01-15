“It will be good” - Ivan Toney provides confirmation on transfer amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Reported Arsenal and Chelsea target Ivan Toney has hinted that he wants to stay at Brentford despite being a sought-after player.

Toney is closing in on a first-team return this month. He reminded the world of his quality by scoring a hat-trick for Brentford B against Southampton's under-23 side in a closed-door friendly.

Arsenal have reportedly identified Toney as the main target to bolster their attack in January. Chelsea have also been linked with a move for the Englishman. About the interest of top clubs, Toney said in a recent interview with Brentford's YouTube channel (via Metro):

"Yeah, I’m staying, I’m staying."

Further talking about his return following a suspension due to betting allegations, Toney said:

"It will be good. I can’t wait to get back, man."

Last week, Toney said on Sky Sports how grateful he is for the support he has received from Brentford during difficult times. He said:

"Thomas Frank has been nothing but the biggest help I could have asked for – the whole club has. From putting on extra sessions for me, from taking their time out to put a session on and go outside when it’s raining when they’re not supposed to be in. I have a lot to repay them and I can’t wait to try and do that."

Toney had a fantastic campaign last term, scoring 20 league goals in 33 appearances. While the interest in the 27-year-old is high, Brentford are expected to ask for at least £100 million for him, with his contract expiring in 2025.

Gary Neville doesn't want Ivan Toney to join Arsenal or Chelsea

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently praised Ivan Toney's quality and said he is excited to see the 27-year-old return to action for Brentford soon.

Neville, however, doesn't want Toney to join Arsenal or Chelsea, rather he wants to see the striker stay at Brentford to give the club a strong finish. He said on the Gary Neville podcast (via The Sun):

"And I think him coming back will mean, and I hope Brentford keep him for the rest of the season and I hope Ivan Toney plays at the highest level as well at some point in the near future. But I think for Brentford to keep him for the rest of the season will be really good."

He added:

“I mean, there’s talk of Chelsea and Arsenal sniffing around him, but I hope he does stay at Brentford to give them a really strong finish to the season and I am delighted that he is back."

Brentford have struggled this season in Toney's absence. They are 16th in the Premier League with 19 points from 19 matches. The English striker's return should be a big boost for the club's relegation battle.