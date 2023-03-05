“It will be a hard knock for them" - Diogo Jota claims Manchester United can't afford to lose against Liverpool if they have title aspirations

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has shared his thoughts on Manchester United's Premier League title challenge ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday, March 5.

The Red Devils are currently third in the league table, 14 points behind leaders Arsenal with two games in hand. They will next face their arch-rivals Liverpool, who are unbeaten in their previous six league games.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Jota claimed that Manchester United need the three points to keep their title challenge afloat. He said (via The Express):

“If they (United) really believe they can win the Premier League then losing points isn't really an option. It will be a hard knock for them, but they are still involved in a lot and they have had a really tremendous season after a shaky start."

Speaking about the game from the Reds' perspective, Jota acknowledged his side's momentum and highlighted the importance of winning. He said:

“We believe it can be a big game and hopefully we can win. It will be a big one, for sure. If we win it will give everyone a bit more respect for our momentum - and that's what we will try to do. It is like one of the biggest games in the Premier League, especially for the fans."

He added:

“And it comes at the right moment for us - if you can say that in this season. We are ready to give it a go but it won't be easy at all.”

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table but could move to fifth with a win over Manchester United. The Red Devils won the reverse fixture 2-1 back in August.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson on upcoming clash against Manchester United

In his program notes for the Northwest Derby, Jordan Henderson acknowledged Manchester United's form and progress this season. However, he stressed that Liverpool need to put that aside on the pitch and give it their all.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy! Manchester United lift the Carabao Cup trophy! 🏆 https://t.co/pVPbjP7Xm7

Henderson wrote (via Liverpoolfc.com):

“It’s fair to say that United will arrive at Anfield [on Sunday] having a better season than we are. They have just won a trophy and they are higher up the Premier League table than us so their confidence will be high. When kick-off arrives, though, anything that’s gone before will be irrelevant."

He added:

“As I’ve said previously when we were riding high, it is all about what happens on the day in these fixtures and if you don’t respect the opposition and the quality they will bring, your form will count for absolutely nothing. There is a job to be done and it is up to us to do it.”

Manchester United are high on confidence after winning the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United in the final on February 26. Liverpool most recently won their Premier League fixture against the Wolves 2-0.

Both Liverpool and United have two games in hand and will be looking to capitalize on a win to climb the league table. Liverpool have won in the last two meetings between the two teams.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes