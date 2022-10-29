"It will be an interesting one" - Arsenal told to sign in-form Chelsea target

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has backed Arsenal to sign Brighton & Hove Albion forward and rumored Chelsea target Leandro Trossard.

Earlier this month, the Mirror reported that Trossard would be open to re-uniting with Blues boss Graham Potter. The duo worked together at Brighton for three years before Potter moved to Stamford Bridge last month. However, Chelsea could face competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid for his signature.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Arsenal are also in the running to sign Trossard, whose current deal with the Seagulls expires next summer. Hutton believes the Belgian could be a good signing for the Gunners and told Football Insider:

“He has had a good season so far for Brighton. I think he is definitely that type of profile that Arsenal look at. He likes to drive forward with the ball, can make things happen, score a goal. He can probably play multiple positions.”

The former Aston Villa and Tottenham right-back continued:

“I am not really surprised after the season that he has had that people are looking at him. It will be an interesting one. As long as Trossard can keep his performances to a high level I am sure there will be others monitoring his situation.“

Trossard has scored six times in 11 Premier League matches this term as Brighton sit ninth in the standings. He most notably recorded a hat-trick at Anfield to help the Seagulls draw 3-3 with Liverpool earlier this month.

The versatile forward scored eight times in 34 league matches last season and is well on course to breach that tally this time around.

Overall, Trossard has registered 24 goals and 13 assists in 115 matches for Brighton. He has also won 21 caps for Belgium, netting five times and laying out three assists.

Arsenal and Chelsea look to return to winning ways in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with moves for plenty of players, but their current focus will be to add to their win columns this weekend.

The Blues will take on Leandro Trossard and Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (October 29) at the American Express Community Stadium. Potter's side enter this clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their last league clash.

However, Chelsea notably beat RB Salzburg 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will take on 20th-placed Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (October 30). The Gunners drew 1-1 with Southampton in their last Premier League match. They then suffered a 2-0 defeat away to PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

