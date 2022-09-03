"It will be interesting to see what they do" - Chris Sutton concerned about Manchester City's team against Aston Villa

Chris Sutton has predicted the outcome of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City game on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side have been on fire so far this season, winning four of their five games so far with only Newcastle United able to hold them to a draw.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard is under all sorts of pressure with Aston Villa enduring a dismal start to their campaign.

Manchester City are second in the table, while Villa find themselves in the 19th spot and Sutton has predicted further miseries for the Lions.

The BBC football pundit has tipped Guardiola's side to thrash Aston Villa and has predicted a 0-5 win for the Cityzens.

Sutton has claimed that Guardiola could make a number of changes to his starting XI, keeping Citryzens' Champions League game against Sevilla in mind.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Haaland has already scored more Premier League goals this season than Lukaku managed last season Haaland has already scored more Premier League goals this season than Lukaku managed last season 😯 https://t.co/xHmZHXyx81

He has also heaped praise on Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland, who has nine goals in five Premier League games already. He told BBC Sport:

"I saw Arsenal take Aston Villa apart in midweek - it didn't sound like it with a 2-1 scoreline but they did take them apart. For Manchester City, it is about balancing the Champions League with the Premier League now so it will be interesting to see what they do with this one."

He added:

"Erling Haaland could be rested with one eye on Sevilla next week but he doesn't need long on the pitch to score. He is like a 15-year-old playing in an under-10s league and I fear for Villa. The Gunners exploited their set-up, and if City are at their clinical best then it could be bad for them."

He also said:

"It isn't a must-win for Steven Gerrard - it is a 'not going to win' but it does build the pressure. If you have all pre-season and build a certain way then a manager should have time to bed them in. It hasn't been a great start but they did beat Everton."

Manchester City will be hot favorites against Aston Villa

Aston Villa have spent heavily this summer but despite the backing from the owners, Steven Gerrard's side have been pretty dismal so far.

The Liverpool legend's time at the Villa hot-seat could be numbered if results do not improve soon.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



“We know we can hurt this team, so we’re really looking forward to the game.”



#AVLMCI Gerrard on Manchester City: “The plan will be to make it extremely hard for them and take them where they don’t want to go.“We know we can hurt this team, so we’re really looking forward to the game.” Gerrard on Manchester City: “The plan will be to make it extremely hard for them and take them where they don’t want to go.“We know we can hurt this team, so we’re really looking forward to the game.”#AVLMCI https://t.co/Ir72lH1MUI

Meanwhile, Manchester City look stronger than ever following the arrival of Erling Haaland, who has made a blistering start to life in English football.

Gerrard has a huge task on his hands to stop the rampant Cityzens as another big defeat could potentially cost him his job.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Arsenal, Everton vs Liverpool and other GW 6 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy