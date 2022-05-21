“It will be interesting to see if Gerrard takes Klopp’s comments on board” – Martin Keown highlights how Aston Villa already have hints about how to beat Manchester City

Manchester City will welcome Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to the Etihad Stadium to play their final Premier League game of the season tomorrow (May 22). All eyes will be on the Villans to see if they can stop the Cityzens from winning the league title.

BBC pundit Martin Keown believes they have already got a hint from Jurgen Klopp on how to beat Pep Guardiola's men.

Liverpool will be hoping Gerrard and his men can do the Reds a favor by avoiding defeat against Pep Guardiola's charges so they can edge in the title race. Martin Keown reckons it wouldn't be a ride in the park for any team to get points off Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

B/R Football @brfootball If Manchester City lose 6-0 vs. Aston Villa and Liverpool draw 5-5 vs. Wolves then the title will go to a playoff match 🤯 If Manchester City lose 6-0 vs. Aston Villa and Liverpool draw 5-5 vs. Wolves then the title will go to a playoff match 🤯 https://t.co/bTERz69Uuy

Keown told the Daily Mail, via (Liverpool Echo):

"You are guaranteed to suffer without the ball when facing City. The visitors who left the Etihad with the best results were determined, strong in their individual duels, defended deep as if their lives depended on it and hit City on the break at pace."

"On Sunday, it’s Villa’s turn to try to stop City, with one of Liverpool’s favourite sons in Steven Gerrard hoping he can do his former club the ultimate favour by taking points off City."

The BBC pundit then highlighted how Jurgen Klopp could have technically given Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa some hints on how to beat Manchester City. He continued:

"City’s 4-3-3 system is similar to Liverpool’s in many ways and, after overcoming Villa earlier this month, perhaps Jurgen Klopp was sending a coded message to Gerrard in his post-match interview. More than once, Klopp pointed out how Villa’s diamond shape had weaknesses which the Reds exploited."

"It was as if he was highlighting those weak spots in readiness for the next time Gerrard faces a 4-3-3 system. That will come on Sunday in the shape of City. If Villa adopt this same system, City, who arguably pass the ball even better than Liverpool, would establish control much earlier in the game."

The Englishman added:

"It will be interesting to see if Gerrard takes Klopp’s comments on board and makes some sort of tactical switch to combat City’s wide men."

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Jurgen Klopp says he does not need to speak to Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to urge him to do Liverpool a favour against Manchester City. "We all know Stevie, it's 100% clear that he would like us to be Champions"Jurgen Klopp says he does not need to speak to Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to urge him to do Liverpool a favour against Manchester City. "We all know Stevie, it's 100% clear that he would like us to be Champions" 😅 Jurgen Klopp says he does not need to speak to Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to urge him to do Liverpool a favour against Manchester City. https://t.co/ToLTIir4Z9

How Manchester City and Aston Villa have fared against each other this season

Manchester City will claim the league title if they beat Aston Villa tomorrow.

The two sides have faced each other only once this season, which was in the Premier League on December 1. Manchester City came out on top with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins found the back of the net for the Aston Villa while Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias both scored for City.

With everything to play for tomorrow, fans should expect to see another intense clash between the two sides.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar