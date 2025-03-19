"It will be an interesting summer" - Robbie Fowler urges Liverpool to sign Premier League star even if Mohamed Salah stays

Robbie Fowler has urged Liverpool to make a move for Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. He believes that the striker needs to be signed regardless of Mohamed Salah's future at the club.

Ad

Speaking on talkSPORT, Fowler claimed that Isak is the best striker in the market and Liverpool should be looking to add him to the squad. He added that the great Manchester United sides didn't think about who they already had in the squad and signed the best players available when available. He said:

"It’s not just if Mo Salah leaves the club; even if Mo stays, I think they should be going on and getting players anyway. You look at the great Manchester United teams of the past, and when they were winning honors under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was maybe one player who was coming in and just giving everyone that little lift. He underscored the essential need to add quality players who can truly elevate the team, rather than simply boosting numbers."

Ad

Trending

"If you look at world football at the minute, certainly strikers, there aren’t many about in all fairness. I’m sure Liverpool will be getting linked to Isak; I’m sure Newcastle will want to give him a new contract because of the goals and performances, so it will be an interesting summer."

Ad

Alexander Isak has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal as well this summer. The striker has been in fine form this season, registering 23 goals and five assists in 33 games across competitions. He helped Newcastle United end their 70-year trophy drought by scoring in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

Alexander Isak comments on Liverpool and Arsenal links

Alexander Isak has insisted that he is not thinking about an exit from Newcastle United. He claims that he is happy at the club despite interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Ad

The Swede stated that he wants to play in the UEFA Champions League and qualifying for the tournament was important for the Magpies this season. He told Fotbollskanalen said via Standard:

"There’s not much to say, really. I’ve commented on my situation and my security in Newcastle several times. It’s been written how much I love the city and the club, how well I feel there. I’m not thinking about the future. I just want to perform for Newcastle. Now we won the cup, but we want to finish strong and qualify for the Champions League. That’s where my focus lies."

Newcastle United are ready to offer him a new contract as they look to keep him. They have slapped a £150 million price tag to scare off sides interested in signing him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback