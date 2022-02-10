“It will be a loss for Real Madrid” – Mauricio Pochettino highlights what could ‘change some things’ as PSG prepare for Champions League clash

Speaking at the press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 match against Rennes, Mauricio Pochettino discussed the highly-anticipated clash with Real Madrid. Many of the questions were focused on the Champions League tie, which sees a lackluster PSG side match up against the most in-form team in Spain.

Pochettino answered some questions about the impending tie, one of which focused on Madrid's key marksman Karim Benzema. The French international remains doubtful against PSG due to a reported thigh discomfort. Benzema could miss the UCL clash at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Asked how Benzema's absence would affect PSG's tactics against Real Madrid, Pochettino agreed that it would 'change some things and stated:

"He is a great player, one of the best strikers in the world. He has been at this level for many years. He is a very important player for his team and if he is not there, it will be a loss for Real Madrid. I'm not saying that it will be an asset for PSG because our opponents have other great players, but it would necessarily change some things."

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Verratti: “Real Madrid is not a team that presses you for 90 minutes. They play more on the counter-attack, I remember at PSG with Carlo that’s what we did. All of Carlo’s teams are a little bit like that.” @le_Parisien 🎙| Verratti: “Real Madrid is not a team that presses you for 90 minutes. They play more on the counter-attack, I remember at PSG with Carlo that’s what we did. All of Carlo’s teams are a little bit like that.” @le_Parisien https://t.co/4sW3019i1y

Karim Benzema has been a regular source of goals for the Madridistas this season, scoring 17 goals in just 21 La Liga appearances. His marksmanship in the Champions League has been even better, with the 34-year-old marking five goals in as many games.

With the star's return to fitness unlikely before Madrid take on Pochettino's men next week, the Parisians will certainly have a chance to snatch a win.

Nicolas Anelka predicts Real Madrid to win clash against PSG

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

The current Lille youth manager has opened up to MARCA about the Champions League clash between the Parisians and the Spanish giants. According to Nicolas Anelka, Madrid have a slight advantage against the French side.

The former star noted the talent within the French outfit, stating that there was no way to know who would be the best player in the game. Anelka explained that the clash was likely to be an even affair. However, he reiterated his prediction that Real Madrid will find the winning edge over the Parisians.

B/R Football @brfootball Neymar is back in full training ahead of PSG's Champions League game vs. Real Madrid on Tuesday 🤗 Neymar is back in full training ahead of PSG's Champions League game vs. Real Madrid on Tuesday 🤗 https://t.co/PYe5dV9k1U

Also Read Article Continues below

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Sergio Ramos have all played against or alongside Madrid over the years, which may help Mauricio Pochettino's side in the upcoming fixture. However, they will have to remain cautious about Real Madrid who have taken La Liga by storm this season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar