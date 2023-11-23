"It will be one of the games of the season" - David James previews Manchester City vs Liverpool

Former England goalkeeper David James believes Liverpool's upcoming encounter against Manchester City will be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the season.

The Reds are set to lock horns with the Cityzens at the Etihad on Saturday, November 25, in an important clash in this season's title race. The Merseyside outfit are one point behind Manchester City in second place.

Jurgen Klopp's side have regained some of their dominant form in the English top tier this term after an underwhelming fifth-place finish last season.

James believes Pep Guardiola's men, despite leading the league at the moment, have not been at their best this campaign. The retired goalkeeper, who has donned the No.1 jersey for both Liverpool and Manchester City during his professional career, told Manchester Evening News:

“I’ve seen glimpses of City at their best but not sustained periods of that this season, even though they are top of the league. It is similar for Liverpool, but for them even being in the top four is a vast improvement on last season."

When asked to give his prediction for the heavyweight clash, James said:

"It’s not just because I’m an ex-player of both teams, I think everyone will be scratching their heads on how this will go. It will be one of the games of the season.”

The Reds can leapfrog Manchester City to the top of the league table with a win on Saturday.

"If City win it, give them the title" - Robbie Savage backs Manchester City to defeat Liverpool 'even without Haaland'

Former Premier League star Robbie Savage reckons Manchester City can triumph over Liverpool despite Erling Haaland's injury this weekend. The pundit has predicted a 3-1 scoreline in favor of the reigning champions.

Haaland suffered an ankle injury while on international duty with Norway and was ruled out for their Euro Qualifiers against Scotland. However, the former Borussia Dortmund star is understood to be in recovery and could be in contention for this weekend's clash, according to The Independent.

He has been in exceptional form for City this season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 18 appearances across competitions. While Haaland has been crucial for the league leaders this term, Savage remains convinced of City's chances without him.

He told Planet Sport:

“I think City win it because their record against Liverpool at the Etihad is so good. I’m going with a City 3-1 win even without Haaland. If Haaland plays, I think he might get a brace, but pivotal weekend. If City win it, give them the title.”

The Cityzens beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad in the Premier League last season.