"It will be pretty cagey" - Bold prediction for Liverpool vs Arsenal by Chris Sutton ahead of top of the table clash

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Liverpool will secure a 2-1 win against Arsenal when the two sides meet in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday (December 23).

The Gunners come into this fixture on the back of a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium (December 17). Meanwhile, the Reds endured a frustrating 0-0 draw against Manchester United later that day.

Jurgen Klopp's side managed 34 attempts, out of which eight found the target, whereas the Red Devils recorded just six shots in the fixture. Predicting the Merseysiders to win at home, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

"Arsenal will be bolder than Manchester United were at Anfield last week, but then Sheffield United would probably show more attacking intent than Erik ten Hag's side did.

"I still think it will be pretty cagey because the Gunners are not as expansive as they were last season, but they still carry a threat. There is this argument that they are lacking a centre-forward, which I get, but they have shown they can get goals from all areas of their team."

This season, Mikel Arteta's side have managed 35 goals in 17 league matches so far, which is the fewest strikes for teams in the top six. Claiming that the Reds wouldn't wish to play out another draw at home, Sutton added:

"So, I think this will be tight, but Liverpool are at home and I just don't see them drawing another blank. They only know one way to play, they will take the game to Arsenal - and I think they will edge it."

The north London outfit are on top of the table after 17 games, separated by just a point with second-placed Liverpool.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp calls Arsenal the 'strongest team' in the Premier League

Jurgen Klopp (via Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp lavished praise on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, calling them the 'strongest team' in the Premier League before the two meet this weekend.

Many would expect Premier League champions Manchester City to be handed such a title. However, Pep Guardiola's men have suffered from a poor run of form of late. The Cityzens have won just one of their last six league fixtures, which has seen them drop to fourth in the table.

Following their 5-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win against West Ham United on Wednesday (December 20), Klopp said (via Metro):

"We feel good after that game [against West Ham] of course but we know we are going to play probably the strongest team in the Premier League, Arsenal."

Although Liverpool and the Gunners comprise the top two, third-placed Aston Villa are only a point behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who are five points adrift of Arteta's side, proved last season that they can snatch the title after chasing for long periods.

The Gunners stayed on top of the Premier League standings for 248 days last campaign, only to ultimately fall five points short of Manchester City.