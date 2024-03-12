"It will remind me of the Galácticos" - Ronaldo Nazario says he wants to see Manchester City superstar join Real Madrid in the future

Former Real Madrid player Ronaldo Nazario wants Manchester City's Erling Haaland to play at the Santiago Bernabeu in the future.

Currently, Haaland plays for Manchester City, where he is bound by a contract that runs through 2027. According to a report from Diario AS (via Football Espana), there are clauses in the contract that might allow him to depart.

The forward is believed to be content with life in England, but there is a £170 million exit option in his contract that will kick in this summer.

Manchester City are reportedly enthusiastic about getting Haaland to sign a new deal. However, it's said that the Norwegian striker wishes to retain an exit clause in his contract, with an intent to drop the figure to £150 million. This might make it a bit easier for Los Blancos to sign him.

Ronaldo Nazario has envisioned watching the Manchester City forward play alongside Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former striker said (via Madrid Universal):

“I think Haaland is very happy at Manchester City at the moment, but we will see. I hope we can see [Mbappe, Haaland, Bellingham] together in one club. It will remind me of the Galácticos, if they all end up at Real Madrid.”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti shares tactical differences between La Liga and the Premier League

Following Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Sunday (March 10), Carlo Ancelotti discussed the tactical differences between La Liga and the Premier League. The legendary manager has won league titles in Spain, as well as England.

Speaking to the press after he led Los Blancos to a 4-0 win over Celta Vigo, Ancelotti said (via GOAL):

"It’s different. This doesn’t mean better or worse. There are less tactics. On a tactical level, La Liga is much better than the English one. If we talk about intensity, rhythm, the English league may have more. But the Spanish has more tactical quality."

Under Ancelotti, Real Madrid are playing well and now lead La Liga following a 22-game winning run. They are sitting an impressive seven points ahead of second-place Girona and eight points ahead of Barcelona in third. The Madridistas have lost only one game this season, and they look set to win the league in style if they continue their winning run.