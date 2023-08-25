"It will be a shock if they drop points" - Dimitar Berbatov makes prediction for Sheffield United v Manchester City

Former Premier League striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Manchester City will beat Sheffield United 3-0 at Bramall Lane on Sunday (August 27).

The Cityzens will lock horns with Sheffield United in their third Premier League game of the season. They will be determined to maintain their 100% record in the league this term. Pep Guardiola's side are notably yet to concede a goal in the English top-tier this campaign, while having scored four times.

Premier League newcomers Sheffield United, meanwhile, have lost both their games this season. The Blades lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in their opener before succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Nottingham Forest in their first away game of the campaign.

Berbatov, therefore, does not expect Paul Heckingbottom's side to cause an upset over Manchester City on Sunday. The former Manchester United frontman has tipped to reigning champions to earn a comfortable win over the Sheffield-based club. He wrote in his Metro column:

"You hope for a surprise or something unusual like Sheffield United getting a point from the champions, you want a fairy tale, but City have too much quality and it will be a shock if they drop points so I will have to go with Guardiola’s team. Prediction: 0-3."

Manchester City recently beat La Liga club Sevilla 5-4 on penalties to win the UEFA Super Cup after the two teams drew 1-1 in regulation time. Arsenal are the only club to defeat the Cityzens this term, beating them 4-1 in penalties of the Community Shield.

Manchester City have had a busy summer transfer window

Manchester City won the treble last season, lifting the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup. Despite the success, the Cityzens have not rested on their laurels this summer. They have made three major additions to their squad during the transfer window.

The Premier League champions initially signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for a deal worth £30 million. They then shelled out £77.6 million to rope in Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig. The club announced the signing of Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennes for £55 million this week.

City have now set their sights on signing another midfielder before the window closes on September 1. They have been credited with an interest in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that Guardiola's side have lost Riyad Mahrez, Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte this summer.