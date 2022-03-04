“It will not be straightforward” – Mark Lawrenson predicts winner of Liverpool vs West Ham

BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson believes Liverpool will not have it all their way when they host West Ham United at Anfield on March 5.

The Reds will have the chance to close the gap on Manchester City to just three points temporarily this weekend. Pep Guardiola’s side face Manchester United in the derby on Sunday and could drop points in that high-voltage fixture.

The Merseyside outfit's upcoming opponents West Ham United, however, still have a lot to play for. The Hammers are just two points behind Manchester United in the race for a top-four place and can climb above the Red Devils with a win.

West Ham will also want to capitalize on a potential slip-up, knowing that United are not guaranteed anything against Manchester City.

The last time Liverpool and West Ham faced off, the Reds were beaten 3-2 at the London Stadium. The loss is one of only two defeats the Reds have suffered so far this season.

Lawrenson explained that, while West Ham will be a threat, Jurgen Klopp's side have greater squad depth to come out on top, and predicted a 2-0 win for the Reds. He wrote in his column for the BBC:

"I'm at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool - they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November."

Lawrenson added:

"The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week. As we've seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want."

Liverpool will look to avenge their defeat against West Ham in November

The Hammers dominated the Merseyside outfit in set-pieces and emerged as deserved winners at the London Stadium in November. However, they will head to Anfield as massive underdogs.

The Reds are on an 11-game winning streak across all competitions. They have already cut down Manchester City’s lead at the top of the table from 12 points to six, having played a game less.

Liverpool host West Ham this Saturday in a massive Premier League clash. A Fernando Torres hat-trick back in 2008Liverpool host West Ham this Saturday in a massive Premier League clash. A Fernando Torres hat-trick back in 2008 💫📺 Liverpool host West Ham this Saturday in a massive Premier League clash. https://t.co/6zwW7Os4dl

Klopp’s side will also be hungry to lift more silverware after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

The German manager rested several players who started the Carabao Cup final last Sunday in their FA Cup victory against Norwich City in midweek. They are all expected to return to the starting lineup against West Ham United.

