"It will be a tight game" - Dimitar Berbatov predicts scoreline of Arsenal vs West Ham United

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has predicted Arsenal to defeat West Ham United 2-1 when the sides meet at the London Stadium on Sunday (February 11).

The Gunners are coming into this Premier League fixture full of confidence after managing to defeat leaders Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates last weekend (February 4). Meanwhile, the Hammers were on the receiving end of a 3-0 loss to Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (February 4).

Despite claiming it will be a tight match, Berbatov predicted that the game will end in favor of the north Londoners and said (via Metro):

"Depending on which West Ham team turns up for the game, they can cause the opposition trouble or they can give the opposition space to score goals. The only thing Arsenal need to do is win because they’re waiting on Liverpool and Man City to make a mistake."

"This is why it’s good play after your rivals sometimes, so you know exactly what you need to do. They’re watching you on TV, you drop points and the whole team is like, ‘okay guys, now is the time to catch up to them’. It will be a tight game, but I’ll go for Arsenal."

Mikel Arteta's side are currently third in the league standings, level on points with Manchester City and two behind Liverpool. However, the Cityzens have a game in hand on both their title rivals.

Meanwhile, West Ham are seventh on the table, 10 points short of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Mikel Arteta reacts to Martin Odegaard's celebrations after Arsenal v Liverpool

Martin Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was questioned about Martin Odegaard's celebrations with the cameraman after their win against Liverpool last week. Reds legend Jamie Carragher, among others, felt that the Gunners skipper's antics were over the top.

Odegaard took over the camera from the club’s photographer, Stuart MacFarlane, and asked him to pose with the Emirates crowd. Backing the Norway international's behavior, Arteta said (via Metro):

"That’s something that happened because there’s a relationship - they do it every day here at the training ground. But people are entitled to have their opinion. When you do something publicly, there are going to be opinions. Some of them are positive, some of them not so positive."

Odegaard's form will be crucial to Arsenal's chances of winning the title this year. He's played 29 matches across competitions this season, bagging seven goals and four assists.