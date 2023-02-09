"It will be tight" – Harry Redknapp makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp has offered his predictions for the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season, claiming that Manchester City would beat Arsenal to the much-coveted title.

The Gunners are currently atop the Premier League standings with 50 points from 20 games, suffering their second defeat of the campaign at the hands of Everton last weekend. Pep Guardiola's side, on the other hand, are five points behind the leaders, having played an extra match.

Amazon Prime Video Sport @primevideosport Arsenal are well ahead when it comes to playing away from home this season 🏟 Arsenal are well ahead when it comes to playing away from home this season 🏟👏 https://t.co/hAYM8LbnrE

Speaking on the Mennie Talks podcast, Redknapp showered praise on Arsenal for their impressive displays and their in-form squad. He said:

"Arsenal are playing fantastic football. The football they're playing and the team just looks so well balanced. Two great wingers in [Bukayo] Saka and [Gabriel] Martinelli, they're strong in midfield – [Martin] Odegaard looks a real player, I love the way he plays, just class. And they look solid at the back, [Aaron] Ramsdale is good."

Backing City to lift their seventh Premier League title, Redknapp added:

"I don't know though, I've still got a feeling that Manchester City are going to win it. I think they're going to come with a rally soon. But it will be tight. Arsenal are going to take some catching, but the one team you don't want chasing you down is Manchester City!"

Sharing his thoughts on the Cityzens' squad depth, Redknapp said:

"If it was anyone else chasing them, I'd say, 'Yeah fine', but Manchester City are so dangerous. Just look at their bench. [Ruben] Dias and [Phil] Foden haven't been getting a game and they would walk into any other Premier League team. The changes Pep Guardiola can make all over the pitch is just ridiculous. Whereas, I think if Arsenal get a couple of injuries, it will be a big problem for them."

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It happened in a natural way, it's going well for them, congratulations."



Pep Guardiola on Manchester City selling Jesus & Zinchenko to Arsenal 🗣 "It happened in a natural way, it's going well for them, congratulations."Pep Guardiola on Manchester City selling Jesus & Zinchenko to Arsenal https://t.co/NeUU6obgi2

Jamie Carragher names PL title favorites between Arsenal and Manchester City

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher named the Gunners as his Premier League title favorites over City. He elaborated:

"I do think the Gunners have the edge, because they've been the most impressive team so far. We're still waiting to see the real City but it's not quite happening for them. The upcoming two games between those teams are massive but I fancy the leaders right now."

Both teams are yet to take on each other in the Premier League this season. While the Gunners will host Pep Guardiola's side on February 15, the reigning champions will host the league leaders on April 26.

