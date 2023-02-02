“It was a win for everyone” – Graham Potter reacts to Jorginho leaving Chelsea for Arsenal

Chelsea boss Graham Potter claims that Jorginho's transfer deadline day move to Arsenal was best for all parties involved. The Italian midfielder joined the Gunners for £10 million. His departure came hours before the Blues sealed a British transfer record deal for Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £106.8 million.

Jorginho, 31, spent five years at Stamford Bridge, making 213 appearances, scoring 29 goals, and providing nine assists. He lifted the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup during his time with the Blues.

He now heads to the Emirates to help Arsenal continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title since 2004. Potter reckons the move was right for everybody involved (via football.london):

"For the fourth months I worked with him, he's been fantastic. What he's acheived at this club, but sometimes you have to make a decision and it was something he could secure more stability for his family and it was a win for everyone."

Jorginho had featured 25 times across competitions this season for Chelsea, scoring three goals. He joined the west Londoners from Napoli in 2018 for £50 million and cemented himself as one of their top midfielders.

The Gunners were in the market for a new midfield signing as they looked to bolster their squad for an exciting title race. They are top of the Premier League, boasting five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Potter's side finally got their man in Fernandez, who they courted throughout the January transfer window. The Blues will hope he can help propel them up the table as they are currently 10th.

Jorginho on the role Arsenal boss Arteta had in signing him from Chelsea

Jorginho is delighted to join Arteta's side.

This wasn't the first time Arsenal had targeted Jorginho during his time at Chelsea. Arteta is known to be a long-time admirer of the Italian. The midfielder alluded to this when speaking to the club's official website:

“He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence."

Jorginho will wear the number 20 shirt for the Gunners and has signed a one-year deal with the option of a further year. He will provide competition for Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard in the league leaders' midfield.

