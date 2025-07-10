"It won't be without major consequences" - Barcelona star sends message to Lamine Yamal amid Neymar comparisons

Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny has claimed that there are no red flags about Lamine Yamal's behavior on and off the pitch. He believes that the youngster is not like Neymar, who missed out on a lot of football because of his off-pitch antics.

Szczesny said to Foottruck that Yamal is still learning about life as he is just 17. The Barcelona goalkeeper added that the teenager is allowed to make 'youthful mistakes' and added that he should not be put under too much pressure. He said via GOAL:

"I believe everyone has their own path, and as of today, I don't see anything in Lamine Yamal that would raise a red flag. I believe his approach to football, to life, makes him the player he is. It's a bit like you can't change a person's temperament. Someone today might say, for example, that Neymar could have achieved much more in football if he had a different attitude. If Neymar had a different attitude to football, to life, he wouldn't be the Neymar who puts on such a show."

"I believe that such personalities shouldn't be put under too much pressure, but rather be attentive and let them enjoy their football. Their joy is contagious not only to their teammates but also to millions of people around the world who are about to fall in love with football. I think this is more the role of Yamal's entourage than of him himself. The boy is still 17 and has the right, and perhaps even the obligation, to make youthful mistakes. Let's hope that if he does, it won't be without major consequences. His surroundings will certainly be important to him."

Yamal has been on vacation with Neymar after Barcelona's season ended. The youngster turns 18 this week, and journalist Víctor Navarro has reported that the teenager is planning a massive party.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was caught in off-pitch controversy earlier this summer

Lamine Yamal caused a stir on social media after there were similarities in posts from the Barcelona star and Claudia Bavel, an adult actress, who was almost double his age.

She leaked the chats on a TV show in Spain and insisted she was invited to the Barcelona star's house. Bavel added that she maintained distance from the teenager, while he kept chasing her to meet up.

She added that there was no relationship with the Spanish star and that the teenager had lied about what happened.

