“It won’t be a decisive match” - Sergio Aguero predicts winner of Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League face-off 

Sergio Aguero has predicted that his former club Manchester City will defeat Arsenal when the two sides lock horns in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on March 31.

The Argentine, however, doesn't believe that the upcoming game will decide the Premier League winner. The Gunners, City, and Liverpool are currently competing for the league title this season.

Mikel Arteta's side are leading the table with 64 points from 28 matches and are level on points with second-placed Liverpool. Defending champions Manchester City are placed third, a point behind the top two.

The Gunners and City are now set to lock horns at the Etihad. The two teams finished as the top two in the league last season, with the Cityzens winning the EPL. This season, they are once again racing for the title and the next game could have massive implications. Aguero, though, doesn't think the winner will run away with the title this year, as he told Stake (via Stake.com):

"I'm ranking it as one of the top encounters of the season, no doubt. That being said, this year we have not two but three contenders for the title and they all have challenging fixtures."

Aguero added:

"I'm confident in City's victory but it won't be a decisive match. Other games will also tilt the scales."

Arsenal's recent form in the Premier League has been exemplary as Mikel Arteta's side have won all of their last five league matches. Manchester City, meanwhile, have won three and drawn two of their last five league matches.

Graeme Souness gives his verdict for Manchester City vs. Arsenal

Arsenal's recent record against Manchester City is far from impressive. However, they have won both of their encounters this season, via penalties in the Community Shield and 1-0 when the two sides met at the Emirates in October.

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness, though, thinks Mikel Arteta's men will once again fall prey to Pep Guardiola's side. Speaking on talkSPORT, Souness said (via The Boot Room):

"I would think Man City."

Apart from the two teams involved, Liverpool fans will also keep a keen eye on how the clash at the Etihad unfolds. The Gunners dropping points would put Jurgen Klopp's men in a favorable position.