“It won’t be easy” – Berbatov delivers his prediction as Manchester City prepare to face Brighton

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov reckons Manchester City will get past Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend. The two teams lock horns in a Premier League encounter at the Etihad on Saturday, October 21.

City are coming off consecutive league defeats at Wolverhampton Wanderers (2-1) and Arsenal (1-0) before the international break. They did, though, beat RB Leipzig 3-1 in the UEFA Champions League between those two losses.

Brighton, meanwhile, are in the midst of a wobble of their own, going winless in four games across competitions, losing twice. They drew 2-2 with Liverpool in an exciting contest before the break after suffering a 6-1 hammering against Aston Villa in the preceding league fixture.

While both teams' form guide doesn't make for great reading, Berbatov reckons City will beat Brighton on Saturday. The former forward, who scored 56 times in 149 appearances for Manchester United between 2008 and 2012, wrote in his predictions column for Metro:

"It’s a good game on paper, but unless City aren’t back into Premier League mode, then they should win. It won’t be easy but I see them getting the three points unless Brighton throw in a massive surprise. Prediction: 3-1."

Pep Guardiola's side are third in the standings with 18 points from eight games, two behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. The Seagulls, meanwhile, are sixth with 16 points.

A look at Manchester City's results against Brighton from last season

Manchester City and Brighton clashed twice in the Premier League last season.

The first of those meetings was at the Etihad on Oct. 22, 2022. Erling Haaland handed City the lead in the 22nd minute before doubling their advantage from the spot two minutes before half-time.

Leandro Trossard got one back for the visitors in the 53rd minute, but Kevin De Bruyne netted 22 minutes later to seal a 3-1 win for Pep Guardiola's men.

Their second meeting came on May 24 this year, just days after City had clinched the league title after Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. Despite being crowned champions, Guardiola named a fairly strong line-up for the game at the American Express Community Stadium.

Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead in the 22nd minute. However, Julio Enciso's long-range stunner, later named the Goal of the 2022-23 Premier League Season, brought Brighton level seven minutes before half-time.

An exciting second half with numerous chances, including a Haaland goal disallowed by the VAR, ensued before both teams settled for a 1-1 draw.