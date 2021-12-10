“It won’t be long before Chelsea pull the trigger” – Trevor Sinclair warns Thomas Tuchel about dip in form

Former Manchester City and West Ham midfielder Trevor Sinclair has warned Thomas Tuchel about Chelsea’s recent dip in form.

Chelsea have won just one of their last four games across all competitions and ended their Champions League group campaign with a 3-3 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg. As a result, the Blues dropped below Juventus in Group H, finishing with 13 points. Chelsea’s recent dip in form has also led to them dropping to 3rd in the Premier League.

Sinclair initially praised Tuchel, saying he's made the right choices in the transfer market, while also organizing the team properly.

“I think it’s to be expected. Thomas Tuchel has done superbly since he joined Chelsea, winning the Champions League, you look at the way he’s recruited by buying a top striker in Romelu Lukaku. He’s not getting the best out of Lukaku at the moment, but in general with the team Frank Lampard built, he’s organised them, he’s made them difficult to beat and they’ve gone on a run where they’ve been unbelievable," Sinclair said.

However, he claimed that the German manager needs to sort out his team quickly. Sinclair continued:

"You know what Chelsea are like, their footballing model is if the manager is not doing it, get shot and start again. I think he’s got a bit of time in the bank but, if it continues to be a bit of a flop in the Premier League, I think questions will be asked and it won’t be long before Chelsea pull the trigger."

Chelsea have been facing injury woes in recent weeks

Chelsea have had to deal with an injury crisis over the past few weeks. Summer signing Romelu Lukaku has only recently returned while Timo Werner was also out with an injury.

As a result, Tuchel did not have a recognized striker to start with, and had to rely on the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Additionally, the absence of the mercurial N’Golo Kante and the in-form Ben Chilwell have also been major issues for the balance of the team. Chelsea have struggled defensively and have been conceding poor goals in recent games.

While this might have resulted in them dropping places in both the Champions league and the Premier League, the Blues are still very much one of the biggest contenders across competitions. The impending return to full fitness for multiple key players is expected to have a positive impact in the coming weeks.

