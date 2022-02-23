"It won’t be too long" - Medical expert says Liverpool star could return soon

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota picked up an ankle injury in their 2-0 win over Inter Milan in the Champions League on February 16th. He had to be subbed off at halftime for Roberto Firmino, who ended up picking up an injury himself.

Both forwards missed the side's 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League at the weekend. They are also out of their match against Leeds United on Wednesday. However, Liverpool are pushing to get Jota fit ahead of their EFL Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery from Premier Injuries believes there is a possibility that Jota will play in the final. Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“The issue at the heart of this is the degree of damage to the ligament. Klopp’s initial prognosis suggests that it isn’t as serious as first thought. It can be difficult to get an immediate diagnosis when there’s a lot of swelling around that joint."

He added:

“He hasn’t been ruled out of the League Cup final. But I would suggest that it would be a push to get him ready and fit for that game. You have to look at the players Liverpool have at their disposal. If he was to miss out on the League Cup, then it won’t be too long after that. But he does have a slim chance of making that final, I would argue.”

Jota has scored 17 goals and made three assists in 32 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season. He will be a big miss against Chelsea if he remains unavailable.

Liverpool will look to close the gap on Manchester City when they face Leeds United

The Reds are currently six points off Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table, having played a game less. They next face Leeds United at Anfield on Wednesday. If they win, they could reduce City's lead to three points with the two clubs scheduled to clash in April.

Leeds are coming into the match on two big defeats at the hands of Everton (3-0) and Manchester United (4-2). On paper, it should be a cakewalk for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The German manager will hope he is able to rest players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ahead of their EFL Cup final on Sunday.

