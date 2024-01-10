“It won’t stop us trying”- Ex-Manchester United hero Michael Carrick sends confident message after dream Middlesbrough win over Chelsea

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick shared his thoughts after his side beat Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, January 9.

The Championship side hosted the Blues at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday as the underdogs. However, their solid defensive performance coupled with the visitors' lack of clinical edge secured a 1-0 advantage for Boro in the tie.

Chelsea created multiple chances, making 18 attempts with five on target but failed to score. Middlesbrough, meanwhile, made six attempts, with two being on target, and scored once. Hayden Hackney got on the end of a low cross from Isaiah Jones in the 37th minute to put it in the back of the net.

After the game, former Manchester United midfielder and Boro manager Michael Carrick praised his side, saying (via Metro):

"The way they stuck together was very special and makes me proud to see that. It was great to see and a great feeling. I thought we managed the spaces well, they had some opportunities and we had to ride our luck a bit at times."

He added:

"We had to show a bit of everything and I’m buzzing. I know what it means to everyone, it was fantastic for me to see so many people so happy and it’s pretty special."

Carrick also acknowledged the challenge of the second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. However, he insisted that his side will put in their best efforts and continue to dream, saying:

"We know the task ahead of us. We will be ready for the next game (the second leg) and attack the game and see what happens.

"Football is about dreaming and things happen like tonight which probably shouldn’t happen. We go there with our eyes wide open and know what to expect, but it won’t stop us trying."

Middlesbrough have now won all six of their Carabao Cup fixtures this season and kept most clean sheets (3) in the competition.

Chelsea suffer yet another defeat as pressure on Mauricio Pochettino continues to grow

Chelsea have had a terrible 2023-24 campaign so far and they suffered another blow losing 1-0 at Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-final first leg. The Blues lacked any conviction in the final third, with Cole Palmer missing a number of big chances.

Mauricio Pochettino's side appeared to have turned a corner with three consecutive wins across competitions but that streak ended on Tuesday. It was the first time Chelsea lost to a lower-league side in the EFL Cup since 1999.

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League with eight wins, eight defeats and four draws. They will next host Fulham on Saturday, January 13 before hosting Middlesbrough in the EFL Cup semi-finals second leg 10 days later.

After that, Chelsea have two tough games against Aston Villa at home in the FA Cup fourth round and Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League.

With the pressure mounting, Mauricio Pochettino will certainly need some big results in the next few games.