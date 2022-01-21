“It could work out for everybody” – Oscar confirms Barcelona interest, could take a pay-cut to experience ‘incredible opportunity’

Shanghai Port midfielder Oscar has revealed that Barcelona have expressed an interest in signing him in January. The Brazilian also admitted that he is prepared to take a pay-cut to facilitate the move.

Barcelona have added Ferran Torres and Daniel Alves to their ranks since Xavi took charge of the club in November last year. The Catalans are determined to strengthen their squad further before the transfer window slams shut.

It has emerged that former Chelsea midfielder Oscar is a transfer target for Blaugrana this month. The 30-year-old could now be in line to return to Europe, having left the Blues for Chinese outfit Shanghai Port in 2017.

Oscar has revealed that he is aware of Blaugrana's interest in him. However, the former Chelsea star explained that a deal is far from done as the La Liga giants still have problems registering new signings. He told TNT Sports [via Goal]:

"Barcelona reached out to my agent to know about this possibility, they knew football in China will stop until March. So maybe, but Barca is facing a difficult time now.”

“I was told about this interest, I guess they're still trying to figure something out. Barca has this issue about registering new signings and they’d still need to sort talks with my club," said the Brazilian.

“It’d be an incredible opportunity for me, for Barcelona too. I’m in great form here, it would be great for my career," he added.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



He’s been offered to Barcelona last week. Brazilian midfielder Oscar tells TNT Brasil: “From what I’m told, talks with Barcelona are not over yet. The problem is that they’re struggling to register signings... there has to be some departures from Barça”.He’s been offered to Barcelona last week. Brazilian midfielder Oscar tells TNT Brasil: “From what I’m told, talks with Barcelona are not over yet. The problem is that they’re struggling to register signings... there has to be some departures from Barça”. 🇧🇷 #FCBHe’s been offered to Barcelona last week.

Oscar, who reportedly earns £540,000-a-week in China, also expressed a willingness to pay-cut to secure a move to Barcelona. He is prepared to follow in the footsteps of fellow countryman Daniel Alves and join the Catalans on loan. He said:

"I’m aware I’d maybe need to forego something to make it happen. There’s a break in China football now, so perhaps a loan where I could be paid less like Dani - I’ve heard he’s paid the minimum wage - so maybe I could help out for six months or so, I’m not sure for how long they’d want me."

It now remains to be seen if Xavi's side can reach an agreement with Shanghai Port over a deal for Oscar.

TotalTransfers @TotaITransfers #FCB



[Via Daily Mirror] Former Chelsea Midfielder Oscar is ready to take a pay cut so he can join Barcelona from Chinese club Shanghai Port - Nothing between the two clubs as of today[Via Daily Mirror] Former Chelsea Midfielder Oscar is ready to take a pay cut so he can join Barcelona from Chinese club Shanghai Port - Nothing between the two clubs as of today 🔴🔵 #FCB[Via Daily Mirror]

How has Barcelona target Oscar fared for Shanghai Port?

Oscar put an end to his four-and-a-half-year association with Chelsea to join Shanghai Port in January 2017. The Chinese club signed the midfielder for around sum £54m.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Brazilian has made 170 appearances across all competitions for Shanghai Port during his five years at the club. He has scored 50 goals and provided 93 assists during the period. He still has a contract with them until 2024.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Parimal