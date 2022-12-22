"It didn't work out" - Ronaldinho confirms he nearly joined Premier League giants before signing for Barcelona 

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has confirmed that he almost joined Premier League giants Manchester United before eventually moving to Barcelona.

Ronaldinho moved to the Catalan club in 2003 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He enjoyed a glowing career in Catalunya. The legendary forward made 207 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 94 goals and providing 70 assists.

He won one UEFA Champions League, two Spanish Super Cups and two La Liga titles during his time in Spain. Ronaldinho also won two FIFA Best Men's Player awards, one Ballon d'Or, and one UEFA Best Player award.

However, things could have been very different as he was super close to joining Manchester United in 2003. Speaking about it, Ronaldinho told SDA:

"It turned out that this transfer never came out. I came close to signing with an elite English club several times. Before moving to Barcelona, for example, I was in advanced talks with Manchester United and could have ended up moving there. Even after that, there were a few more opportunities to move to the British Isle, but in the end it didn't work out."

Sir Alex Ferguson had previously reacted to Manchester United's failed pursuit of Ronaldinho. The former Red Devils manager said (via GQ):

“The attempt to buy Ronaldinho reflected the fact that United have always sported talismanic players, I was always hunting for that talent. My line of reasoning was, 'We’re getting £25 million for Beckham, and we’re getting Ronaldinho for £19 million. For God’s sake, wake up. It was a steal.'”

Ronaldinho told former teammate that he was joining Manchester United instead of Barcelona

FC Barcelona Opens First US Office

Ronaldinho told his 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning teammate Kleberson that he will be moving to Old Trafford instead of Barcelona. Kleberson previously said:

"Ronaldinho told me he was going to Manchester, He kept saying 'Come to Manchester!' I wanted to go, but I was reluctant because I didn't speak English and United didn't have any Portuguese speakers. But Ronaldinho persuaded me and I went to Manchester."

Manchester United fans might wonder what could have been if the Brazilian had joined their beloved club. United, however, signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the same window. The no. 7 didn't turn out to be a bad player for the Red Devils.

