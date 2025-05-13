"It didn't work" – Roy Keane names ex-Manchester United star who 'tarnished' Scott McTominay's reputation at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has insisted Scott McTominay was deemed as a sub-par player due to his partnership with Fred at the Red Devils.

Ad

McTominay, 28, has established himself as a vital starter for Napoli since leaving Manchester United for £25 million in 2024. He has netted 12 goals and laid out six assists in 34 total club appearances this season, helping his team emerge as Serie A title contenders.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During a recent chat on the Stick to Football podcast, Keane insisted the Napoli player was viewed unfairly at Manchester United due to Fred. The Irishman said (h/t Metro):

"What didn't help Scott was it was him and Fred together. It just wasn't a good combo. I know Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] praises both of them – which is beyond me – I always thought there was something in Scott. He had more than Fred going on, but as a partnership it didn't work, it wasn't happening, United weren't competing in midfield."

Ad

Opining on McTominay's stellar campaign at Napoli, Keane continued:

"It tarnished him a little bit, 'McFred' wasn't it. He's added to his game, to be fair to him. He's always had a goal in him but he's got that up to another level. If he wasn't scoring the goals at Napoli, we wouldn't be talking about him. But you can't keep talking about players who leave a big club and say we should have kept them."

Ad

Keane, who helped United lift seven Premier League titles, concluded:

"You can't keep everyone. I think McTominay could have been in the group, 100%. But playing every week? I'm talking about the players you need to get United back to the top. They haven't brought in better which is the problem for the club. United's recruitment has been that poor that you still talk about former players."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

How have Manchester United fared this term?

Manchester United are enduring a disappointing 2024-25 season as the Old Trafford side are currently 16th in the Premier League table. They are on 39 points from 36 league games.

However, Ruben Amorim's side have a chance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. If they win the Europa League summit clash against Tottenham Hotspur, they would qualify for the Champions League in the upcoming 2025-26 term.

Manchester United will next lock horns with Chelsea in their league clash against fifth-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this Friday (May 16).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debkalpa Banerjee Debkalpa is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda. He is a PGD holder from the Asian College of Journalism, has interviewed Emile Heskey and Jason McAteer, ideated a six-part IE feature series titled 'India's New Hopes', and tried to shine a light on mental health in football involving a Bengaluru FC initiative. He has strong journalism skills along with a good understanding of SEO. In his spare time, he stays up all night following Liverpool FC. Know More