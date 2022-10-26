"It worked quite well" - Graham Potter explains why Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic started as wingbacks for Chelsea vs RB Salzburg

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has explained the reasons for the shape his team adopted during their encounter with RB Salzburg.

The Blues traveled to the Red Bull Arena to take on the Austrian outfit in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 25). Potter's side lined up in an interesting way, with wingers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic operating as their wing-backs.

Conor Gallagher played as their 10, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz forming a two-man attack upfront.

The decision was met with surprise by some Chelsea fans, but ultimately worked out as Pulisic and Sterling enjoyed impressive outings.

Speaking after the game, Potter explained his rationale behind opting to use the duo in the way he did (as quoted by A Stamford Bridge Too Far):

“The idea, because of how Red Bull defend, they often give you the opposite space. So if you can get the ball out to someone good in one-vs-one situations, you can have an advantage potential.”

The former Brighton & Hove Albion Boss added:

“But also, it makes them stretch across the pitch and open up games in their very organised line. It worked quite well today and I’m pleased for the boys.”

Pulisic recorded the game-winning assist, two key passes and a successful dribble on the night. Sterling, meanwhile, had a team-high four key passes, completed 88% of his attempts to find a teammate and won three duels.

Graham Potter's tactical tweak bears fruit as Chelsea beat RB Salzburg in Austria

Chelsea extended their unbeaten run under Graham Potter to nine games with a 2-1 win over RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Potter's ploy to use attack-minded wing-backs paid dividends as the Blues dominated possession and created plenty of chances at the Red Bull Arena. They had 71% of the ball and 15 shots, 11 of which were on target.

Mateo Kovacic opened the scoring for the Premier League giants midway through the first half with a first-time finish that flew into the top corner. However, Salzburg got one back in the 49th minute through Junior Adamu's half-volley.

The visitors took the lead for a second time 15 minutes later. Christian Pulisic superbly beat three Salzburg defenders before laying the ball off for Kai Havertz, who scored with a sumptuous strike.

With the win, Chelsea secured their passage into the knockout stages of the Champions League. They have 10 points from five matches, four clear of third-placed Salzburg.

