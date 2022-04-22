“It is working a treat right now” – Paul Robinson highlights how Liverpool star is ‘growing into’ his role at Anfield

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson is impressed with how Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is growing into his new role as a centre-forward. The former Tottenham Hotspur custodian has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's decision to play Mane centrally is paying dividends.

The 30-year-old started as a false 9 in victories against both Manchester City and Manchester United over the last week. In both games, Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz started alongside the Senegalese on the flanks. And, as per Robinson, it has worked wonders for the Merseyside giants.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Sadio Mane equals Ryan Giggs for Premier League goals in 374 fewer games Sadio Mane equals Ryan Giggs for Premier League goals in 374 fewer games ⚽ https://t.co/dWDY14b8iX

Robinson believes that the trio of Salah, Mane and Diaz have become the best front three for Klopp. He told Football Insider:

“When you look at the players they have, you need to get the best ones on the pitch. No matter what system you play you need them on. Those three have to play right now. Diaz and Salah are more effective wide so Mane goes down the middle. It is working a treat right now. They are looking like the best three."

Against Manchester United, the trio of Mane, Salah and Diaz all delivered with goals and assists. Mane scored one and assisted one, Diaz assisted one and Salah scored two and assisted one.

Mane, in particular, has experienced an improvement in his form in recent weeks. The Liverpool number 10 now has 19 goals and three assists in 42 games across all competitions this season.

Robinson has insisted that he expects the 30-year-old to become even better as he plays more in his new role. He added:

“Mane works because Diaz and Salah are so good coming off the flanks. Mane is growing into the role though. You can see that he’s getting better with every game and I expect that to continue. The way Diaz is playing, he has to start off the left. Klopp has found the best three in those positions and it’s paying dividends.”

Can Liverpool go on to win a quadraple?

Liverpool's hopes of an unprecedented quadraple remain very much alive. They still trail leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race by a point. However, they look set to keep pushing the Cityzens to the wire.

Meanwhile, they will take on Spanish outfit Villareal in the Champions League semi-finals, with the first leg on 27 April at Anfield.

The Reds will also take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on 14 May at the Wembley Stadium in London.

This season could potentially go down in the history books of the Merseyside club as one of their greatest ever. But they have some way to go to make it possible.

