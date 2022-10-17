"It was a world-class performance" - Chelsea manager Graham Potter heaps praise on 28-year-old star for brilliant display against Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has lauded backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's standout performance in his team's 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday, October 16.

The Blues continued their rich vein of form as the club registered their third straight Premier League victory under Potter. Mason Mount opened the scoring in the sixth minute after pouncing on a poor clearance by Tyrone Mings. He doubled the visitors' lead in the 65th minute with a well-taken free kick.

Arrizabalaga, on the other hand, emerged as the match-winner with seven saves during the contest, including a crucial triple save in the first half.

Speaking to Sky Sports (via BBC), Potter heaped praise on Arrizabalaga and expressed his delight over the Spaniard's form. He said:

"It was a world-class performance, especially in the first half. I'm really pleased for him, he has had a tough period for us at times but he contributed to the game."

Arrizabalaga, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao for a fee of £71.6 million in the summer of 2018, has been the second-choice shot-stopper for the past two seasons. However, he has made the most of Edouard Mendy's absence due to a knee injury sustained last month.

A vocal goalkeeper with considerable sweeping ability, Arrizabalaga has found a new lease of life under Potter. He has started six matches across all competitions under the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss, registering four clean sheets and conceding just two goals.

Arrizabalaga is expected to retain his place in the first-team in Chelsea's upcoming Premier League trip to Brentford on Wednesday, October 19.

Kepa Arrizabalaga credits recent Chelsea form to 'self-confidence' and 'belief'

Speaking after the contest at Villa Park (via Chelsea FC), Kepa Arrizabalaga shared his thoughts about his recent upturn in form. He said:

"I'm feeling very well, with confidence, with and without the ball. Self-confidence and belief in your work, in what you're doing, and belief in the process is very important."

Earlier this summer, Arrizabalaga was heavily linked with a season-long loan move to Napoli after falling down the pecking order last campaign.

Speaking about his outlook on life and football, the Spaniard added:

"Of course I had really tough moments. I had really good moments, but in the end, it's like life. You have ups and downs and you have to be strong mentally, sticking with your ideas and keeping working. Now I am enjoying all the work."

