“It was not the worst decision!” – Timo Werner opens up on snubbing Liverpool in favor of Chelsea

Chelsea forward Timo Werner has revealed that he snubbed Liverpool to join the Blues a couple of years ago. The German international has attracted Jurgen Klopp twice in his career but has still never moved on to play under the former Borussia Dortmund manager.

Werner eventually joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £48 million. The 26-year-old forward does not regret moving to Stamford Bridge since he has already won the Champions League in his debut season.

Speaking to the Mirror, Timo Werner was quoted as saying the following:

"Of course Liverpool were also in my thoughts and were a big possibility for me, but at the end I decided for Chelsea and I won the Champions League title last year so it was not the worst decision!"

Timo Werner, however, has spoken highly of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The German international acknowledged Klopp's tremendous success with the Reds. That combined with his character has made him a popular figure in his home country. On this, Werner said:

“I think I have known him for many years before because when I was in Stuttgart he talked about going to Dortmund. Jurgen Klopp is one of the best coaches we had in Germany. Not to attack our manager, but over the past year he won the most titles. But he has a very nice personality. A personality that the German people love because he seems like fun."

It is worth mentioning that Timo Werner's arrival has not gone according to plan for both the club and the player. The forward has found the net just 11 times in 37 appearances across all competitions this season. Werner has scored just three goals in his last 10 Premier League games.

Last season Werner scored just 12 goals in 52 outings for Chelsea. However, he did provide 15 assists across all competitions.

Chelsea face Liverpool in yet another cup final this season

Chelsea and Liverpool will once again battle each other in a domestic cup summit clash when they face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 14 May. Both sides featured in the Carabao Cup final earlier this season, which was won by the Reds after a penalty shootout.

The Blues are in search of their third trophy of the season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea have already won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup this season.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are looking to complete a quadruple this season. They have a UEFA Champions League final to look forward to on 28 May against Real Madrid in Paris.

The Reds are also in the running for the league title and are currently in second place on the standings, three points behind leaders Manchester City.

