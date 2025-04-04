“It would’ve been insane to go and sign him” - Joe Cole feels Chelsea should have signed 34-year-old striker this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes that the club should have moved for Danny Welbeck last summer. The English striker has been in fine form for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, registering eight goals and four assists from 29 games.

Ad

The Blues have mostly targeted talented young footballers in the market of late. The London giants now have an enviable ensemble of gifted youngsters, but have struggled for results on the pitch.

There's a belief that Chelsea are missing leaders in their team, while the lack of experience has also hurt them. The Blues have the youngest squad in the Premier League, with an average age of 23.5 years.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole insisted that Welbeck could have been a fantastic addition to Enzo Maresca's squad.

Ad

Trending

“Don’t disregard the importance of having experienced players in with those young players teaching them the ropes on the pitch to get to that potential,” said Cole.

He continued:

“Someone like a Danny Welbeck. It would’ve been insane to go and sign him at 33/34, by the way he’s scored more goals than any Chelsea centre-forward, so on the pitch technically it would work. Him as a player that’s done it all, good lad, who could set the culture. That’s just one that springs off the top of my mind.”

Ad

The London giants are currently fourth in the league table after 30 games.

Were Chelsea right to offload Raheem Sterling last summer?

Danny Welbeck

Former Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott believes Chelsea were wrong to let Raheem Sterling leave last summer. The English forward was allowed to join Arsenal on a season-long loan last year.

Ad

However, speaking on TNT Sport, Lescott suggested that Sterling's experience could have been an asset for the Blues.

“There’s no one with enough experience that everyone will listen to [them]. Even Raheem, you don’t let Raheem go. You don’t say go and play for Arsenal because I don’t want you to play for us. Raheem I need you to do this, this is your role for this season," said Lescott.

Ad

He continued:

“This generation look at Raheem way different to the fans. This generation really look up to him. He’s done it, and they know he’s done it. They missed a trick with letting players like that go.”

Sterling has registered one goal and four assists from 23 appearances for Arsenal this season. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback