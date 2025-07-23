"It wouldn’t have cost him anything" - Chelsea star admits Noni Madueke's decision to join Arsenal felt strange

Chelsea star Marc Cucurella has admitted he found it strange that Noni Madueke opted to join Arsenal before playing in the FIFA Club World Cup final. The Englishman left the squad in the United States just hours after the semifinal win over Fluminense and returned to England for his medical.

Ad

Speaking to Gerard Moreno, Cucurella said that Madueke missed a good opportunity to collect a medal on his way out. He believes that the winger should have delayed the move by a couple of days and stayed with the Chelsea squad, even if he was not going to start. He said (via talkSPORT):

"Yes, I think so. I think he missed a good opportunity (although) he wasn’t playing as a starter. I do think it was because of everything that was happening regarding his future, and in the end, I think it could have delayed him a couple of days since he left a day early or something like that. It wouldn’t have cost him anything to wait for that next day. In the end, I think he missed a pretty good opportunity."

Ad

Trending

Cucurella went on to joke that Madueke's medal was now with United States President Donald Trump and said:

"He put it in his pocket. He has it there in the White House, very well placed."

Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup to become the champions. Cole Palmer scored twice and assisted the third goal in the first half to seal a stunning win for Enzo Maresca's side.

Ad

Noni Madueke explains decision to leave Chelsea for Arsenal

Noni Madueke spoke to Arsenal.com after his move from Chelsea and claimed that it felt like the right step for his career. He added that he was joining a great team, which is going to be successful, and said:

"I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here. It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step."

The winger is on vacation after his extended season with Chelsea and will not be joining the Arsenal squad for the next two weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More