“It wouldn’t be the daftest thing in the world” - Thomas Tuchel urged to recall ex-Manchester United attacker into England squad by Ally McCoist

Former Scotland marksman Ally McCoist has urged England coach Thomas Tuchel to recall ex-Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck into the national team setup. The 62-year-old claimed that the Brighton & Hove Albion man could be a valuable super-sub if the Three Lions are looking for a goal in the dying embers of a game.

Welbeck, who racked up 29 goals and 16 assists in 142 appearances for United, has found a new wave of form with the Seagulls this season. He has racked up eight goals and four assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.

Seemingly, he also has a newfound penchant for scoring goals at crucial moments. Earlier this week, his strike in the 114th minute helped Brighton overcome Newcastle United 2-1 in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

This season, Welbeck has also scored winning goals against Bournemouth (75'), Tottenham Hotspur (66') and Newcastle (35') in the Premier League. While the 34-year-old isn't a promising young talent who can become a staple in the England squad for years, McCoist believes that he could be a short-term solution for Tuchel.

Backing the former Manchester United man's national selection in an interview with TalkSPORT, the Scot said (via Metro):

"It's the hardest job in the business, scoring goals, right? Definitely. Now, I wouldn't see any reason why he (Welbeck) couldn't be and I'll tell you why. We talk about specialised positions at this moment in time. Would Danny Welbeck start as a number nine for England? No, absolutely not. But, say if you need a goal from somewhere with half an hour to go... Who at this moment in time, more than Danny Welbeck, would you fancy bringing off the bench?"

"I thought Welbeck's finish at the weekend (vs Newcastle in FA Cup) was great. I thought his finish against Bournemouth was beautiful as well. So, in answer to your question, it wouldn't be the daftest thing in the world," McCoist concluded.

"I'd probably still like to see him here" - Manchester United icon calls for Danny Welbeck's return to club

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has claimed that he would love for ex-Red Devils attacker Danny Welbeck to return to the club.

United's all-time record goalscorer (253 goals and 138 assists in 559 appearances), Rooney made 104 appearances alongside Welbeck for club and country. The pair won two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, one FIFA Club World Cup and one UEFA Champions League title together, among others.

Speaking on BBC One after Welbeck's goals inspired Brighton to a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the fifth round of the FA Cup (March 2), Rooney said (via Metro):

"Danny's great to play alongside. If I'm completely honest I'd probably like to still see him here, playing for Manchester United. He's scored goals throughout his career. He had injuries in the early part of his career but he seems to have got over them and he's having a fantastic season."

Up next, Manchester United will be seen in action in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad on March 6.

