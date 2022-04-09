"It wouldn’t surprise me" - Joleon Lescott names 4 stars who could make a difference in Manchester City vs Liverpool clash

Former Manchester City defender Jolean Lescott has picked four players that could make a difference in City's top-of-the-table Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad on Sunday.

Manchester City are just one point ahead of the Reds at the top of the table, with only eight games remanining. Pep Guardiola's men are looking to win their fourth league title in five years, while Jurgen Klopp's are chasing their second in three years.

Ahead of the game, former City defender Lescott has picked out a few players who could have a big impact in the game. He has named both full-backs of City and Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Andy Robertson - as key players .

Speaking to Express Sport, Lescott said there are no favourites, noting:

"I’m not trying to sit on the fence or anything, but I don’t think anyone can confidently predict this game. I wouldn’t say either are favourites. However, I do think the full-back areas will be the most important."

He added:

"The offensive contribution from Joao Cancelo for City and Trent Alexander-Arnold for Liverpool has been crazy this year, and the impact that Kyle Walker could have on Liverpool’s attack is going to be important as well. And Andy Robertson for me is one of the best all-round full-backs in the league. Between those areas and those four players, it wouldn’t surprise me if they have the biggest impact on the game."

Lescott believes title race won't end with Liverpool-Manchester City clash

Many believe the top-of-the-table clash on Sunday is a potential title decider. With just seven games left to be played after this game, the outcome of the City-Liverpool clash could be pivotal in the title race. However, Lescott believes otherwise, saying:

"I think the next team that drops points after this game wins the league."

There's still a lot to play for for both teams in multiple competitions. They face each other again next week in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Both teams have also won the first leg of their respective UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. The Reds won 3-1 at Benfica, while City prevailed 1-0 over Atletico Madrid at home.

Manchester City @ManCity



#ManCity A word from the boss ahead of this weekend's crucial clash! 🗣 A word from the boss ahead of this weekend's crucial clash! 🗣#ManCity https://t.co/HklyaHnSEx

In the league, Liverpool will have to face the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United after the City game. Meanwhile, the league leaders have to play against West Ham United. These fixtures could also have a say on the title race.

Edited by Bhargav