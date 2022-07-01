“It wouldn’t surprise me” – Paddy Kenny makes honest admission about Manchester United transfers under Erik ten Hag

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has stated that Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag could be looking to raid Ajax this summer.

Paddy Kenny believes that Ten Hag could be looking for players he already knows and trusts as he looks to bolster the team he has inherited from Ralf Rangnick.

The former Republic of Ireland goalkeeper has cited examples of managers like Neil Warnock and Harry Redknapp who were also in the habit of taking a set of players to their new clubs. The former Leeds United custodian told Football Insider:

“It’s nice for a manager to have trust in you. I had it with Neil Warnock, he took me absolutely everywhere. Harry Redknapp used to do it back in the day. Managers like to be surrounded by players they know and players they can trust."

Kenny has predicted that one or two Ajax players could follow their manager to Manchester United this summer. He added:

“They know those players can do a job when they are asked so it will be interesting to see if they do get those players from Ajax over the coming weeks."

“It wouldn’t surprise me if one or two came because the manager would know exactly what he is getting.”

Manchester United need to act fast in the transfer market

While most of the Red Devils' rivals have already strengthened significantly, Ten Hag's squad has weakened.

United have seen players like Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic all leave the club this summer.

United are yet to make their first signing of the summer even though it is quite evident that they are in dire need of reinforcements.

As per The Guardian, Frenkie de Jong could be on his way to United for a fee of an initial €65m (£56.2m) plus add-ons that could take it to €85m.

Meanwhile, The Athletic claims that the signing of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia is being complicated by an issue surrounding his representation in the proposed transfer.

Ajax winger Antony has been linked with a move to Manchester United but The Mirror claims the Brazilian could cost almost £70 million.

As per Goal, Ten Hag is also plotting a move for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who is also on Arsenal's radar.

