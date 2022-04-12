Italian journalist claims 27-year-old Chelsea loanee will return to club from Serie A giants earlier than anticipated

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko could reportedly return to the club early from his current loan spell at AC Milan.

The midfielder's loan deal with the Italian giants runs until 2023 with an option to buy. However, according to Planet Milan journalist Daniele Triolo, the Frenchman could leave the Serie A club this summer.

In an interview with Toro News, Triolo was asked about AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega, who is on loan at Torino. Speaking about the 22-year-old, the journalist revealed the Rossoneri's plans for the summer, saying:

“Pobega went to Turin on loan because Pioli likes him, but last summer he didn’t think he was ready to play in a two-man half. At the end of the season, there are every intention of bringing him back to Milan also because Bakayoko will return to Chelsea and also numerically needs another midfielder who can play for the place with Tonali and Bennacer.”

Bakayoko has been able to make just 17 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan so far this season.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea 's Tiemoue Bakayoko has an option to buy of €15M in his loan deal at AC Milan which will be automatically triggered if he reaches 15 appearances of at least 45 minutes. The most likely option is that Milan terminate the loan in the summer.[via @cmdotcom #Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko has an option to buy of €15M in his loan deal at AC Milan which will be automatically triggered if he reaches 15 appearances of at least 45 minutes. The most likely option is that Milan terminate the loan in the summer.[via @cmdotcom]

His contract with Chelsea runs until 2024. Hence, if he is to return to the club, the Blues might have to decide whether to keep him or find a suitor.

However, with the club's ownership situation still unclear, they might not be able to sell him either.

Chelsea prepare for a big Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Chelsea face Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues trail 3-1 from the first leg, courtesy of a brilliant Karim Benzema hat-trick.

Thomas Tuchel's men went into the first leg on the back of a 4-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League. They made a strong comeback from two successive defeats, hammering Southampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, beat Getafe 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday.

The Premier League side will hope that their big win at the weekend will push them to make a big comeback in Madrid.

The west London club will certainly need a big performance to eliminate the 13-time European champions from the competition.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh