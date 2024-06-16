  • home icon
  • Football
  • EURO 2024
  • Italy 2-1 Albania: Italy Player Ratings as they overcome early shock for comfortable win | 2024 European Championship

Italy 2-1 Albania: Italy Player Ratings as they overcome early shock for comfortable win | 2024 European Championship

By Vishal Ravi
Modified Jun 16, 2024 01:30 GMT
Italy v Albania: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024
Italy v Albania: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024

Albania scored within the first minute but Italy retained their composure to fire back and win their opening game 2-1 in Group B in the 2024 Euros on Saturday, June 15.

Led by the likes of Federico Chiesa, Jorginho and Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy hoped to begin their Euros campaign with a win. However, it was a terrible start for the Azzurri as Nedim Bajrami found the back of the net after just 23 seconds. A poor throw-in from Federico Dimarco saw them give the ball away inside their own box and Bajrami scored with a powerful effort.

However, the 2012 finalists soon found their groove. They pulled one back in the 11th minute as Luca Pellegrini's great cross was headed home by Alessandro Bastoni.

also-read-trending Trending

Just five minutes later Italy took the lead, as Nicolo Barella's sweet strike from the edge of the box flew past the keeper to make it 2-1.

They continued to look threatening for the remainder of the game but couldn't add to their tally. Albania, meanwhile, came close late on but a resolute performance meant Italy were able to see the win out.

Italy Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

The PSG man didn't have much to do for most of the game, except for pulling off a good stop at the end of the match.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 6.5/10

Di Lorenzo had a decent game going forward, linking up well with Federico Chiesa. Defensively, he was solid as well.

Alessandro Bastoni - 7.5/10

A strong performance in central defence from Bastoni as the 25-year-old cut an imposing figure. He also got on the scoresheet, finishing the game with one goal, one block, three clearances and 12 passes into the final third.

Riccardo Calafiori - 6.5/10

Calafiori did well alongside Bastoni, helping Italy control possession.

Federico Dimarco - 6/10

His terrible throw-in led to the opener, putting his side under pressure. He recovered well and had a decent game before being taken off late on.

Davide Frattesi - 6.5/10

An industrious performance from the Inter Milan midfielder who also hit the woodwork once.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho put in a solid performance, playing in a deeper role in midfield and was instrumental in Italy's control over the game as they had 69% possession. He had 136 touches and completed 120/131 passes (92%), indicating how involved he was in the game.

Nicolo Barella - 7.5/10

Barella handed Italy the lead with a beautiful effort in the first half and had a classy outing apart from it as well.

Federico Chiesa - 7/10

The Juventus forward was probably the pick of the Azzurri forwards on the night. He was a thorn in the side for Albania, finishing with three shots, two chances created, four dribbles and eight touches in the opposition box.

Gianluca Scamacca - 6/10

He linked up well with his teammates but overall was quiet for most of the game.

Luca Pellegrini - 6.5/10

Pellegrini set up the opener with a delicious cross played off a short corner. He was a good presence off the ball as well, tracking back to help out Dimarco.

Substitutes

Andrea Cambiaso - 6/10

A solid cameo after replacing Chiesa but he did not impact the game much.

Bryan Cristante - 6/10

Similar to Cambiaso, he couldn't make much of a difference after replacing Pellegrini.

Matteo Darmian, Mateo Retegui and Michael Folorunsho - N/A

The trio came on late and did not play enough minutes to merit a rating.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी