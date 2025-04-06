"Its already over", "Congratulations City" - Manchester United fans unhappy with duo's inclusion in XI for Manchester City clash

Manchester United fans have lamented the inclusion of two players in the starting XI for the Premier League game against Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6. The Red Devils arrive at the game on the back of the disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's team are 14th in the Premier League table and have blown hot and cold under the Portuguese head coach. Manchester United have now lost 13 of their 30 games in the league this season.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have also struggled this season and are fifth in the league table. When the Red Devils announced the team for Sunday's game, it was observed that both Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte had been included in the starting XI.

Manchester United fans were unimpressed by the decision and took to social media to express their views. One insisted that the game was already over before it began, commenting:

"Casemiro Ugarte pivot again with nacho starting, it’s already over"

One fan congratulated Manchester City on the win, posting:

"Ugarte Casemiro midfield, congratulations City."

Another wrote:

"Ugarte-Casemiro midfield. Why don’t you rather just kill us?"

Another suggested that a Ugarte-Casemiro midfield is the stuff of nightmares, posting:

Another added:

"Casemiro and ugarte again smh"

The Cityzens arrive at the game on a run of two defeats in their last five games.

Have Manchester United defeated Manchester City earlier this season?

Ruben Amorim

Manchester United have already faced Manchester City earlier this season at the Etihad in December in the Premier League. Ruben Amorim took charge at Old Trafford in November last year as Erik ten Hag's replacement.

Within a month of his arrival, the Portuguese head coach was in the dugout for his first Manchester Derby. Interestingly, Amorim had previously defeated the Cityzens earlier this season with Sporting in the Champions League.

However, it was Manchester City who took the lead at home in December through Josko Gvardiol in the 36th minute. When it looked like Manchester United would succumb to their third league defeat on the trot, Bruno Fernandes popped up with the equalizer in the 88th minute.

Two minutes later, Amad Diallo scored the winner, marking a fruitful night for Amorim. Unfortunately, the Ivorian is sidelined with an injury and won't be available for this weekend's match. Interestingly, the game will also mark Kevin De Bruyne's final appearance in the Manchester Derby as he is leaving City this summer.

