"It's a chaotic time at Bayern Munich" - Alphonso Davies' agent breaks silence on his future amid Real Madrid transfer rumors

Reported Real Madrid target Alphonso Davies' agent Nedal Huoseh has hinted that the Canadian fullback will be open to leaving Bayern Munich. He added that it is a chaotic time at the Bundesliga club and they are waiting to see who needs to be contacted.

However, Huoseh has not spoken about the defender leaving in the summer and claimed that they might have to wait until 2024. Real Madrid have shown interest in the Canadian fullback and are plotting a move this summer.

Speaking to BILD, Huoseh claimed that Bayern Munich are in a mess and there is uncertainty over the direction of the club. He said:

"It's a chaotic time at Bayern Munich. I'm not sure what's going on and who we'll be talking to. There seems to be too much instability and uncertainty about the direction of the club. Maybe it's better if we wait until 2024 and see how things develop with the club before we move on to a new contract."

Bayern Munich sacked CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic minutes after the club sealed their 11th Bundesliga title in a row. They had earlier sacked manager Julian Nageslmann and replaced him with Thomas Tuchel.

Bayern managed to clinch the Bundesliga title on goal difference on the final day with a dramatic win over Koln, while Borrusia Dortmund drew.

Carlo Ancelotti dismisses plans to sign new left-back at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has claimed that Los Blancos don't need to sign a left-back in the summer, but need a defender. The Merengues have been linked with Alphonso Davies, but the Italian stated the stats do not show they need a replacement.

Speaking to the media last week, Ancelotti claimed that they are doing fine on the left flank and are calm about it. He said (via Football Espana):

“It hasn’t been a problem of the forwards because we have been the team with the highest number of goals scored in the league but we have lacked solidity. Based on the statistics, they lie a little, we should sign a defender.”

The former Chelsea manager is still backing Ferland Mendy to do well and is waiting for the Frenchman to return from injury. He added:

“The problem has been Mendy’s significant injury that has created problems for us. But we have to have confidence in him because he is a very strong defender. We don’t have to do many things in defence because he’s fine.”

Mendy, 27, has had an injury-plagued season, making 27 appearances across competitions. In his absence, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has often been deployed as the left-back.

Nacho Fernandez and David Alaba have also played as a left-back at times for Real Madrid.

Poll : 0 votes