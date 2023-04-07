"Its difficult to tell how he's going to be" - Chelsea star offers honest opinion on Frank Lampard returning as interim manager

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has given his response to Frank Lampard being appointed as the club's caretaker manager.

Lampard has replaced Graham Potter in the Stamford Bridge hot seat temporarily after the latter was sacked last Sunday (April 2). The Blues sit precariously in 11th spot in the league, 14 points off the top four. A 2-0 home defeat to Aston Villa brought an end to Potter's disappointing reign at the club.

Chelsea have sealed Lampard's return and he is tasked with turning around their season. Kovacic has become the first Blues player to react to his appointment as interim boss. He told Sky Sports that it is good that the players are already familiar with the English coach:

"We know him, he was our coach so it's good news that he's back and trying to change our season because it's not been good, we have to be honest."

The Croatian then accepted that the players need to take some of the blame for Potter's demise:

"In the end, it's easier to sack a coach than 30 players, but it is on us, we need to do better and we have to thank Potter who did a good job, but it is not easy with so many changes so it was a tough situation for him.

Kovacic then explained how Lampard has already got to grips with his side, holding a meeting to discuss what he expects for the remainder of the season. However, he acknowledged the difficulties in foreseeing how the campaign would turn out following the change in coach:

"He's come with a clear idea of what he expects from us, but it's still day one and we'll see what he asks of us on the pitch so its difficult to tell how he's going to be."

The Blues are next in action tomorrow (April 8) when they face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineaux. They then travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday to face Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

Chelsea to consider reappointing Carlo Ancelotti if he leaves Real Madrid

The Blues could seal a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti (left).

As Lampard takes the reigns at Stamford Bridge for the rest of the season, the question turns to who will become Potter's permanent replacement. The Blues' hierarchy are sounding out potential candidates and could be enticed by a former coach.

ESPN reports that Chelsea could consider appointing Carlo Ancelotti for a second spell at Stamford Bridge if he leaves Real Madrid. The Italian coach's future is uncertain amid Los Blancos' topsy-turvy season. He has a year left on his contract and he accepts that he is under pressure. There is a feeling that he will leave if Los Merengues fail to win the Champions League.

Ancelotti previously coached Chelsea from 2009 until 2011. He won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his time with the club. The west London outfit reportedly wants a manager that will work alongside a technical director, something the Italian has done throughout his career.

