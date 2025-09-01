"Its finally over", "Good riddance" - Manchester United fans react as club reportedly agree deal to sell 25-year-old outcast

Manchester United fans have reacted to Antony reportedly being set for an exit. As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Brazilian is set to join Real Betis this summer.
The Red Devils had bought Antony for a reported fee of €95 million + €5 million in add-ons from Ajax in 2022. However, he failed to justify that price, recording just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games across competitions. He was sent on loan at Real Betis in January this year.
As per David Ornstein, the Spanish side has agreed on a fee of €25 million + €3 million in add-ons with Manchester United for Antony's signature. The Red Devils also have a 50% sell-on clause in the contract.
United fans have reacted to the news with relief, as one wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
"It's finally over."
Another wrote,
"Good riddance. Betis are pathetic as well"
Another tweeted,
Another fan commented,
Antony will notably take a big hit in his wages at Real Betis. Last week, he also demanded €4 million in compensation from Manchester United, with his contract having two years remaining. However, they will not be paying any compensation, and the Brazilian will leave permanently this summer.
When an emotional Antony spoke about his time at Manchester United
Following his loan move in January 2025, Antony recorded nine goals and five assists in 26 games for Real Betis. He helped them reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they lost against Chelsea.
In May 2025, the Brazilian winger gave an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, reflecting on his move and his time at Manchester United. Getting emotional, he said:
“[My brother] told me to hold on a little longer, that things were going to change. It even made me emotional, because they were very hard days for me. Only I know what it was like to be there at home, not having the strength to even play with my son, going days without eating, staying locked in my room. So, for me it was very complicated, but thank God, with the help of my family and mainly with the help of God, I managed to get ahead and today I am very happy here.”
He added:
“As I said, I wanted to do things, but they didn’t seem to work out because I wasn’t happy. I didn’t feel that desire to play football, and I needed to find myself and be happy again because playing football was always something I loved. I went through difficult times [at Manchester United] when I no longer felt that pleasure. I even told my brother that I couldn’t take it any more.”
Manchester United have also seen Alejandro Garnacho leave permanently to join Chelsea this summer, while Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan.