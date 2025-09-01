"Its finally over", "Good riddance" - Manchester United fans react as club reportedly agree deal to sell 25-year-old outcast

Manchester United fans have reacted to Antony reportedly being set for an exit. As per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, the Brazilian is set to join Real Betis this summer.

Ad

The Red Devils had bought Antony for a reported fee of €95 million + €5 million in add-ons from Ajax in 2022. However, he failed to justify that price, recording just 12 goals and five assists in 96 games across competitions. He was sent on loan at Real Betis in January this year.

As per David Ornstein, the Spanish side has agreed on a fee of €25 million + €3 million in add-ons with Manchester United for Antony's signature. The Red Devils also have a 50% sell-on clause in the contract.

Ad

Trending

United fans have reacted to the news with relief, as one wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"It's finally over."

☈ッ @TheFergusonWay @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC It's finally over.

Ad

Another wrote,

"Good riddance. Betis are pathetic as well"

(fan account) Jake - Bruno Fernandes Enjoyer @NadalistheGOAT_ @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Good riddance. Betis are pathetic as well

Ad

Another tweeted,

Anshumaan! @ansh_manutd @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC Finallyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

Ad

Another fan commented,

In The Detail | 𝙄𝙏𝘿. @ITheDetail @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticFC This is actually unbelievable

Ad

Antony will notably take a big hit in his wages at Real Betis. Last week, he also demanded €4 million in compensation from Manchester United, with his contract having two years remaining. However, they will not be paying any compensation, and the Brazilian will leave permanently this summer.

When an emotional Antony spoke about his time at Manchester United

Following his loan move in January 2025, Antony recorded nine goals and five assists in 26 games for Real Betis. He helped them reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final, where they lost against Chelsea.

Ad

In May 2025, the Brazilian winger gave an interview with TNT Sports Brazil, reflecting on his move and his time at Manchester United. Getting emotional, he said:

“[My brother] told me to hold on a little longer, that things were going to change. It even made me emotional, because they were very hard days for me. Only I know what it was like to be there at home, not having the strength to even play with my son, going days without eating, staying locked in my room. So, for me it was very complicated, but thank God, with the help of my family and mainly with the help of God, I managed to get ahead and today I am very happy here.”

Ad

He added:

“As I said, I wanted to do things, but they didn’t seem to work out because I wasn’t happy. I didn’t feel that desire to play football, and I needed to find myself and be happy again because playing football was always something I loved. I went through difficult times [at Manchester United] when I no longer felt that pleasure. I even told my brother that I couldn’t take it any more.”

Manchester United have also seen Alejandro Garnacho leave permanently to join Chelsea this summer, while Marcus Rashford has joined Barcelona on loan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More