“It’s not going to get any easier” – National team manager urges 24-year-old Liverpool star to leave Anfield

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has advised Caoimhin Kelleher to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window. The 24-year-old has played a secondary role to Alisson Becker and it is unlikely he will get much game time next season as well.

Kelleher joined the Liverpool academy in 2015 and made his senior debut in the EFL Cup four years later. The Republic of Ireland international has predominantly only featured in domestic competitions, with Alisson Becker being preferred in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Kelleher's breakthrough season came in the 2021-22 season when he helped Liverpool win the EFL Cup and FA Cup in penalty shootouts against Chelsea. He has made 21 senior appearances to date.

Despite Kelleher's impressive form last season, Liverpool's early exits in both domestic competitions this season meant he was held to just four appearances. Alisson Becker's sensational performances meant the 24-year-old spent most of the season on the bench.

Stephen Kenny gave his thoughts on Kelleher's future (via The Kop Times):

“I would fully expect that. It’s not right normally to speak about a player moving, but he’s at the stage where he’s behind probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and it’s not going to get any easier."

He added:

“He can’t afford not playing. He knows that and he’s known that for a while. It’s not easy. There’s a process you go through with a club like that and I think and it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to move in the summer, and he knows that.”

Caoimhin Kelleher is contracted to Liverpool until 2026. Despite playing second fiddle to Alisson this season, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he won't be sold unless an extraordinary offer is made for him.

Liverpool transfer target Khephren Thuram insists he is happy at Nice amid rumors of summer exit

Liverpool transfer target Khephren Thuram has insisted he is happy at Nice amid rumors that he may be coming to Anfield in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old midfielder, who is the son of Lilian Thuram, has been linked to the Reds as they look to improve their squad.

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign two to three midfielders in the summer. They failed to qualify for the Champions League due to a lack of squad depth in the middle of the park and the likes of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita will be leaving as free agents.

Thuram featured in 48 games this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists. His performances earned him an international call-up for France and a spot in the Ligue 1 team of the season. He spoke of his happiness at playing for Nice (via Daily Mirror):

"For now, I'm in Nice. It's going very well. I really like the club, so I still see myself in Nice. I am very well in Nice. There are noises, I hear, but I'm happy in Nice. I hope to grow with this club."

If he did choose to join Liverpool, he would compete with Fabinho for a spot in the starting XI as a defensive midfielder.

