Ivan Toney shares 4-word message for Bryan Mbeumo after Manchester United signing celebrates finishing pre-season tour

By Sripad
Modified Aug 05, 2025 07:01 GMT
Bryan Mbeumo got a special message from Ivan Toney after Manchester United won the Premier League Summer Series in the United States. The former Brentford striker was among those to congratulate the new winger at Old Trafford on his social media post.

Manchester United only needed a draw against Everton to win the 4-team pre-season tournament in the United States. They defeated West Ham United and AFC Bournemouth in the first two matches, and that was enough for them to take a substantial lead in the table.

Mbeumo took to Instagram to share the joy of his Manchester United. The Cameroon star posted five photos from the US tour and thanked the fans for their support after his debut for the Red Devils.

Ivan Toney was quick to share a message for his former teammate at Brentford and wrote:

"Let's go my son 😍❤️"

Toney was linked with a move to Manchester United last summer when he was set to leave Brentford. However, the striker ended up moving to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ahli but was once again rumored to be of interest for the Red Fevils this summer.

Bryan Mbeumo played 119 matches for Ivan Toney at Brentford before the striker left in 2024. They combined for 16 goals, making it the second-best partnership for the striker at the club after Marcus Maddison, who combined with him 17 times.

Manchester United keeping tabs on Ivan Toney, says former Red Devils scout

Manchester United's former chief scout, Mick Brown, has revealed that the Red Devils are interested in signing Ivan Toney this summer. He told Football Insider that the striker is also open to a return to the Premier League and said:

"Toney is an interesting one for United. Whatever you say about him, he's got a proven track record of scoring goals in the Premier League. He's gone out to Saudi Arabia and continued scoring goals. Man United have been watching him, my sources tell me, and they think he is still capable of playing at the top level, plus he's not even 30 yet so he's got years left in him."
"He's one they've liked for a while, even when he was at Brentford, so it might be a surprise to see them interested again but there aren't a lot of strikers of his level available. From what I'm told, he would be interested in a return to the Premier League. They see him as a definite upgrade on what they've got, so it's a possibility."

Manchester United have been searching for a striker this summer and failed in their attempts to sign Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres, and Hugo Ekitike. All three forwards went on to join their Premier League rivals, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool, respectively, which has left the Red Devils fighting Newcastle United for Benjamin Sesko.

