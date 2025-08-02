PL club make official €80m bid to sign Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko: Reports

Newcastle United have submitted an official bid for Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko, according to Sky Sports journalists Keith Downie and Amar Mehta. The Mapgies have reportedly offered £65.5m upfront, with an additional £4.3m in add-ons for the Slovenian, which matches RB Leipzig's asking price.

Newcastle are eager to rope in Sesko this summer amid the uncertainties surrounding Alexander Isak's future. The Swedish striker reportedly wants to leave St. James' Park this summer, and is wanted by Liverpool.

The Magpies have identified Sesko as a direct replacement for Isak. The 22-year-old scored 21 goals from 45 games across competitions last season for Leipzig, and Newcastle United are eager to prise him away.

Sesko, however, is yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from Manchester United. The player is apparently open to joining either club.

The Red Devils are looking for a new focal point for their attack after a dismal 2024-25 campaign, where they finished 15th in the league. The UEFA Europa League final defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur reiterated the need for a new hitman.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are yet to instill confidence, and Manchester United were also linked with Viktor Gyokeres before he joined Arsenal. Recent reports have suggested that Sesko is on Ruben Amorim's radar as well, although the Red Devils have to move quickly if they wish to win this race.

Will Manchester United miss out on Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer?

Javi Guerra

Javi Guerra is all set to extend his stay with Valencia, according to MARCA. The Spanish midfielder has entered the final year of his contract with the LaLiga club and is reportedly a target for Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils have invested heavily in attack this year, roping in Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo so far. However, the Premier League giants are also keen to strengthen the middle of the park, with Casemiro no longer young.

Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are eyeing a cut-prised deal for Guerra this month. The 22-year-old registered three goals and three assists from 38 games across competitions last season.

Valencia were eager to tie him down to a new deal, and their efforts have finally been successful. The report adds that the Spaniard is keen to stay at the Mestalla as well, and it now looks like a move to Old Trafford is unlikely this summer.

