Ivan Toney spends £100,000 on lavish London birthday party with free drinks for women: Reports

According to The Sun, Ivan Toney spent over £100,000 on his 29th birthday celebration, with female guests treated to complimentary drinks throughout the night until 6 a.m.

The Al-Ahli forward and England international hired a London club for his birthday bash and bought bottles of £2,000 Belvedere Vodka and tequila for every table.

Since moving to Al-Ahli from Brentford last summer, Ivan Toney has established himself as a key player for the Saudi Pro League club. His debut campaign in the Middle East has been impressive so far, having been involved in 27 goals in 33 appearances across competitions.

Ivan Toney was born on March 16, 1996, which meant he turned 29 on Sunday. As per the abovementioned source, Toney’s birthday party was star-studded with some footballers seen at the VIP gathering.

Some of the players were Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise, Chelsea’s Trevor Chalobah, and Liverpool’s Joe Gomez. English rapper Chip, whose real name is Jahmaal Noel Fyffe, was also seen in attendance.

While Toney currently plies his trade in Saudi Arabia, the country’s strict religious laws prohibit partying, especially involving alcohol. This perhaps explains why the former Brentford man chose to host the party in his native England.

Rapper Chip described Ivan Toney as ‘’star boy’’ and played the forward’s favorite tracks at the event.

The report further said the female guests voiced their dissatisfaction at having to pay a significant amount of money to get drinks for themselves before the birthday boy arrived. So, to compensate them, Ivan Toney decided to foot the bills for all their drinks all through the party.

''It was nothing to do with Saudi Arabia or if we don’t trust the league there'' – Thomas Tuchel on why he left out Ivan Toney from England squad

Ivan Toney was left out of England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia this month.

England boss Thomas Tuchel named his squad for the 26-man squad to face Albania and Latvia, and Toney didn’t get the nod as he was replaced with Dominic Solanke.

The decision not to exclude Toney raised eyebrows given his current goalscoring form with Al-Ahli. Tuchel, however, revealed that his decision to snub the former Brentford man was a ''purely sporting decision'' and had nothing to do with Saudi Arabia or the league there.

The German tactician said (via Football 365):

“It will, I think, be important to go to see Ivan in the coming weeks, to watch a game live, maybe watch training live, to get a better feeling for him. He is on the list.”

He added:

“It was a purely sporting decision for Dominic in the end. It was nothing to do with Saudi Arabia, or if we don’t trust the league there. I had just much more evidence and observation live of the matches from Dominic so straight away I made that choice.’’

