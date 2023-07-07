Jack Grealish continues to live high life as he parties in Ibiza by playing back-to-back sets with Australian DJ, video surfaces 

Manchester City attacker Jack Grealish has continued to live his best life as the winger was recently spotted in Ibiza having a blast. The Englishman linked up with Australian DJ, DJ Fisher.

Grealish attended one of his favorite night clubs in Ibiza and played back-to-back sets with the DJ. He was also spotted enjoying himself by the sun at day time. The winger, who helped Pep Guardiola's side win the treble in 2022-23, was also spotted dancing alongside the crowd previously.

Overall, Grealish is having a blast. He spent a vacation in Las Vegas last month as well. Now, he is in Ibiza with the start of the pre-season closing in.

Grealish's partner, Sasha Attwood, however, is enjoying her time in a completely different location. Attwood is currently in Italy, exploring the beaches.

A sorce told Daily Mail about Jack Grealish's habit of spending vacations by himself:

"Jack loves to have a lads' holiday in the summer, and this one more than ever after winning the Treble. He has worked his whole life for this."

Jack Grealish lauded Pep Guardiola after helping Manchester City win the treble

After his €100 million move from Aston Villa, Jack Grealish had a difficult first season at Manchester City. The winger, however, found his form back during his second season. He scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 50 matches across competitions during his second season.

Despite Grealish's initial struggles, Pep Guardiola kept faith in him. Grealish paid back his manager's trust with notable performances last term. After helping Manchester City win the treble and their first ever UEFA Champions League last term, Grealish showered praise on the Spaniard. He said (via India Today):

"He's (Guardiola) just a genius, isn't he. I just told him, 'I want to thank you. You've made this happen for me, putting so much faith in me, buying me for a lot of money'. Even last year when I was playing cr*p he stayed there with me and spoke to me. And this year he's given me that platform to go and perform and so I thanked him."

Pep Guardiola is known for his ability to nurture young talents and turn them into world beaters. He is unleashing Jack Grealish's full potential at Manchester City as well.

