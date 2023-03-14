Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland troll Manchester City teammate by giving him 'biggest fraud' award

Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland have jokingly labeled Ruben Dias as the 'biggest fraud' in the Manchester City squad. They joked that the Portuguese star spends too much time in the gym, but it doesn't show.

The Oscars took place on Sunday night, and a few footballers were glued in. However, Grealish and Haaland had other plans and had their own impromptu Oscars in the car.

One of the categories in their award was the biggest fraud, which the duo agreed to give it to Ruben Dias. Grealish said:

"This award is for Ruben Dias for the biggest fraud. He's in the gym four times a day… but we just never see anything. Remember when we played [Borussia] Dortmund a few years ago and he got bodied by this man."

Haaland added:

"Yeah, I mean, he's all the time in the gym and the results… where are the results? There's no way to see them."

Jack Grealish slowly getting to his best at Manchester City

Jack Grealish was signed for a record fee from Aston Villa, but did not manage to impress in his first season. The Manchester City star has slowly started to get to his best in recent weeks and is showing why Pep Guardiola pushed for him.

His former manager Dean Smith has claimed that the Englishman will be hitting his peak soon and added that the forward is the best player he has worked with. He said:

"He has shown moments at Manchester City. I still speak to Jack quite regularly and he wants to find more consistency, but he is playing among a glitter of star players there and he is one himself. It was wonderful working with him - he's the best player I've worked with. I had been at Aston Villa about six months and said in the press he was one of the best I had worked with."

Smith added:

"He saw that and came to see me the following morning wanting to know who the other players were that were as good as him. It wasn't him being big-headed, he just had that hunger and desire to be the best and to get better."

Grealish has three goals and four assists in 21 Premier League matches this season.

