Jack Grealish goals this season: Manchester City star's tally revisited after goal against Liverpool

Jack Grealish scored the fourth goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's side secured a 4-1 win against Liverpool in their Premier League home clash on Saturday, April 1. The former Aston Villa forward has now scored four goals in 37 games across competitions this season. All four of his goals this season have come in the Premier League.

The first was in an away clash against Wolves in September, which City won 3-0. Grealish's second came in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in January. He scored his third goal in the crucial top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal in February, which City won 3-1.

Grealish also has eight assists to his name. The winger bagged a goal and an assist against Jurgen Klopp's team on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah gave the Reds the lead in the 17th minute of the clash at the Etihad Stadium. Julian Alvarez equalized in the 27th minute after being set-up by Grealish.

Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan bagged second-half goals before Grealish found the back of the net in the 74th minute.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reacts to Jack Grealish's performance

Jack Grealish was thoroughly impressive against Liverpool. While the Englishman has often been criticized for his lackluster performances, he left no room for complaint against the Reds.

Pep Guardiola reacted to Jack Grealish's scintillating performance as he told the media after the game (via Manchester Evening News):

"All season I’ve been really, really pleased with Jack (Grealish), Aston Villa fans knew him really well."

Guardiola added:

"Nothing changes, but it’s to believe I am part of that, he believes completely [now], the way he behaves when he wasn’t playing at the beginning was exceptional. Today he was amazing, I liked the standing ovation, he deserved it, all season he was playing well."

The Cityzens currently have 64 points on the board from 28 Premier League matches this season. While they temporarily closed the gap on Arsenal to five points, the Gunners are leading Leeds United by three goals at the time of writing this article.

Manchester City will return to action on April 8 as they take on Southampton in a Premier League away clash.

