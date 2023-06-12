Jack Grealish leads Manchester City treble celebrations with X-rated chant as Erling Haaland enjoys cigar after triumph

Stars Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland led the post-match celebrations as Manchester City nicked their first Champions League trophy with a win over Inter Milan on Saturday (June 10).

Rodri’s 68th-minute strike propelled City to a 1-0 victory over Inter at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. Having already bagged the Premier League title and the FA Cup, City’s triumph over the Italians meant they completed a historic treble on Saturday, matching Manchester United’s record (1998-99).

After reaching the milestone, the players finally let themselves go, celebrating wildly inside the dressing room. Grealish was the front and center of the party, with him recording himself singing an X-rated version of Fleetwood Mac’s famous song “Everywhere.” In a clip, the Englishman is seen alongside kit man Brandon Ashton, sipping on a beer and singing (via talkSPORT):

“Can you hear me calling, calling out your name. We’re Man City and we’re on the p*** again."

Grealish and Ashton took the party to the mixed zone, having a cold one and blasting the same song over a boombox. Grealish, still wearing his Manchester City shirt, later shared a video from a nightclub, partying his heart out.

Manchester City’s striker extraordinaire, Haaland, on the other hand, took to Instagram to post an image of himself having a cigar at 7 am local time. The 22-year-old partied with his teammates until the early hours of June 11.

Grealish, Haaland, and the rest of the Manchester City players are set to celebrate their treble with fans on Monday, June 12. As per the official website, the open-top bus parade will begin on Tonman Street, Deansgate, at approximately 18:30 (UK Time) and finish on the corner of Princess Street and Portland Street.

Erling Haaland, Rodri star as Manchester City earn seven representatives in Champions League Team of the Season

Manchester City have earned seven spots in the 2022-23 Champions League Team of the Season, with Inter Milan and Real Madrid players filling the remaining four slots.

Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois has been named in goal, while City’s Kyle Walker and Ruben Dias, and Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Federico Dimarco make the four-man backline. In midfield, the Cityzens’ Rodri, John Stones, and Kevin de Bruyne occupy the three available slots. Up top, Bernardo Silva (right) and Vinicius Junior are found flanking the tournament’s top scorer this season, Erling Haaland (12 goals).

The Norwegian’s acrobatic strike against Borussia Dortmund in the group stage at the Etihad Stadium has also been chosen as the best goal of the campaign. The hero of the final, Meanwhile, Rodri, who scored twice in 12 games, has been chosen as the campaign’s best player by the UEFA Technical Committee.

