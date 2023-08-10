Jack Grealish leaves £200k Lambhorgini on double yellow line for 4 hours as he dines with model girlfriend Sasha Attwood 

Manchester City superstar Jack Grealish parked his new club-themed £200,000 Lamborghini on a double yellow line in Manchester for four hours as the footballer dined out with his model girlfriend Sasha Attwood.

Grealish left his vehicle on the yellow line, meaning any ongoing wheelchair was forced to the road. The Manchester City superstar recently bought the vehicle and coloured it to the theme of his club, sky blue.

However, his latest action with the car drew criticism as a source at the location of the incident, The Ivy in Manchester, said (via The Sun):

“It’s madness. They checked out the car, then wandered off for ten minutes and when they came back, Jack was returning to his car.”

While Jack Grealish and Sasha Attwood left for their Cheshire mansion on concluding their dine-out, the pair has drawn criticism from disability campaigners, with one activist, Alison Kerry, saying:

“When cars park on pavements, it makes life difficult for disabled people. It can leave them with no choice but to go on to the road, which can be dangerous. It’s important drivers are considerate when parking."

Grealish got his Lamborghini wrapped in sky blue colours from celebrity designer Yanni Charalambous. The designer said about the England international's choice of colour in an Instagram video (via The Sun):

“This car belongs to Jack Grealish, the Man City Premier League winner. Yes, he took it away from Arsenal, however he wanted his car wrapped."

He added:

"I think it works perfectly, especially as he plays for Man City, and there it is in all its glory. An incredible looking car. Nice choice of colour. It's going to look great on the training ground.”

Jack Grealish was a key player for Manchester City in 2022-23 season

Manchester City won the European treble during the 2022-23 season as Pep Guardiola's side bagged the Premier League, FA Cup and their first UEFA Champions League.

Grealish was a key player for the Cityzens throughout the season as the Englishman made 50 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 11 assists.

Since joining from Aston Villa, Grealish has found his form under Pep Guardiola despite his initial struggles. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the 27-year-old fares during the 2023-24 season.